A Call for People in England to Complete an Independent Online Mortality Survey

Joel Smalley has been inspired by Steve Kirsch’s recent survey which provided convincing evidence that Covid injections have killed over 500,000 Americans. Smalley would now like to conduct a similar survey for people living in England.

“If you know of a relative, close friend, neighbour or work colleague in England who died since the start of 2021, please complete this survey to assist us in an important mortality analysis.”

Please see Joel Smalley’s Substack HERE for his original request as copied below.

Inspired by Steve Kirsch, I’d like to do a private survey and analysis of mortality in England since the start of 2021. Please help me by completing this questionnaire if you know someone who died in England during that time: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/76856P5 It’s really important that the results are not biased by your opinion on the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine so please share this outside of my Substack and Twitter networks. Thank you! Joel Smalley, 17 May 2022

The survey shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes to complete and consists of 10 questions for which an option needs to be selected:

Country of death (with two options: England or elsewhere) Name of deceased (which will be hashed using a hash generator) Your relationship with the deceased Age of deceased (within four years) Date of death Whether the deceased was vaccinated or not If vaccinated, the number of doses Whether the death was sudden or expected Cause of death (with an option to select other) Whether the person completing the survey is vaccinated or not

Apart from question 10, the person completing the survey is not required to give any of their details.

Please complete his survey and share.