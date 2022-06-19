Letter to the Editor: We’ve Got to Get Governments to Admit What Is Happening Regarding Chemtrails

A reader from Australia writes to encourage Europeans and Britons to pressurise their governments for information regarding chemtrails: “I and much of Australia – and, I hope, even the greenies – stand with you in the UK and Europe to be proactive about stopping these chemtrails.”

Hi All,

Chemtrails in UK: Petition or FOI?

I have subscribed to The Exposé and tried to post a comment at the end of a “Letter to the Editor” regarding chemtrails in different regions of the UK. Unfortunately, it seems my iPad is too old to update the browser so I cannot post a comment.

I have seen a few letters about chemtrails in the UK and want to suggest doing a petition or applying for Freedom of Information (“FOI”) to force your government to tell you what is going on.

I am in rural Australia and can see the importance of stopping these chemtrails. I believe I may have witnessed a few chemtrails here, just yesterday (17 June 2022).

I and much of Australia – and, I hope, even the greenies – stand with you in the UK and Europe to be proactive about stopping these chemtrails. But first, you’ve got to get the Government to admit what is happening. I’m sorry I can’t help you directly but an online petition and/or FOI might just do this.

Good luck everyone, stand firm. And not everyone in Australia has “drank the Kool-Aid.”

I rely a lot on The Exposé (UK) for news articles about the UK, and the rest of the world. And I love your articles proving that in Australia the “vaccinated” are still getting covid-19, going to hospital and dying at a much greater rate than us purebloods. It’s very hard for me to work out such things with our own official data, so how ironic is it that I rely on news from the UK about my own country!

Also, our government says 95% of our population 16 years and older are fully vaxxed. But I don’t believe these figures – fully vaxxed means having the booster as well but I can see in our data that the vax rate has dropped enormously for the booster, the 3rd jab. Some age groups are as low as 40% have taken up a booster.

All our governments are lying.

Thank you, Exposé, for your hard work in exposing lies and providing extremely interesting and useful articles for many Aussies, especially info about ourselves!

Again, I’ll say: start a petition or get FOI to expose your government concerning these chemtrails.

Sincerely grateful,

Reggie, in cold rural Australia. (Your problems will become our problems too)

