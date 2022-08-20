Covid-19 Vaccination is Depopulating the Planet according to Official Data & the Pfizer Documents

The world is at a crossroads, and the elite has two choices. They sustain millions or even billions of people with financial support and help to ensure they survive and live quality lives. Or, they set about to depopulate the world.

Unfortunately, evidence suggests they chose the depopulation route a while ago, and their plan to do so is already in motion.

Here is that sinister and alarming evidence.

Excess Deaths

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales.

The following chart, created by the ONS, shows the number of deaths per week compared to the five-year average up to the 22nd July–

As you can see from the above, from around May 2021 onwards, England and Wales recorded a huge amount of excess deaths that were not attributed to Covid-19 compared to the five-year average. It then appears that excess deaths dropped at the start of 2022.

But appearances can be deceiving, and the only reason they dropped is that the ONS decided to include the 2021 data in the 5-year-average. This makes it all the more concerning that excess deaths have been recorded every week since the end of April 2022 compared to the five-year average (2016 to 2019 + 2021).

In the week ending 22nd July, there were 10,978 deaths in England and Wales, equating to 1,680 excess deaths against the five-year average. Only 745 of those deaths were attributed to Covid-19.

We also see a similar pattern occurring in Scotland.

The following chart is taken from Public Health Scotland’s ‘Covid-19 wider impacts dashboard’ found here, and it shows the percentage change in deaths compared with the 2015-2019 five-year average for the corresponding time –

Scotland has recorded excess deaths among all age groups since the beginning of 2021. But what’s notable here is the same pattern we’ve seen in England and Wales. In January 2021, a lot of deaths were attributed to Covid-19. But then by around May 2021 excess deaths began to pick up again, however, this time they could not all be attributed to Covid-19.

There has then been a slight fall at the beginning of 2022 before they again picked up around May 2022, just like in England and Wales.

The question is why.

One could argue that perhaps the population of the United Kingdom is extremely unhealthy compared to the rest of the world and therefore more people are dying. But this unfortunately isn’t a situation that is just isolated to the UK.

Most of Europe is still recording a significant amount of excess deaths, as can be seen in the following official chart compiled by Eurostat showing excess mortality across Europe in May 2022 –

As you can see, the world is experiencing an extremely serious issue where tens to hundreds of thousands more people are dying than what is expected every single week, and further evidence suggests it’s because of the Covid-19 injections.

Mortality Rates per 100,000 are lowest among the Unvaccinated in all Age Groups

According to a report published on 6th July 2022, by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, just hours before Boris Johnson announced he was resigning as Prime Minister of the UK, the mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in all age groups.

The report is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

Here’s how the ONS present the data for 18 to 39-year-olds in May 2022 –

We took the figures and produced charts for every single age group in a recently published article that can be read here. But here are a few examples to prove the severity of the problem.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were ever so slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple vaccinated.

But this all changed from February onwards. In February, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 21 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Things have unfortunately got even worse for the triple vaccinated by May 2022 though. The data shows that triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 52% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds in May, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 14.1 among the unvaccinated.

The worst figures so far though are among the partly vaccinated, with May seeing partly vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 60 to 69-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The 60 to 69-year-olds show exactly the same pattern as 18 to 39-year-olds. The double and partly vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since the turn of the year, and the triple vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since February.

In January, partly vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a shocking 256% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds. Whilst in the same month, double vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were 223% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds.

By May, triple vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a troubling 117% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 1801.3 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of just 831.1 among the unvaccinated.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 80 to 89-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The unvaccinated have been the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

In April, double vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were 213% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 7598.9 per 100k among the unvaccinated and a mortality rate of a troubling 23,781.8 per 100k among the double vaccinated.

But in the same month, partly vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were a terrifying 672% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a shocking mortality rate of 58,668.9 per 100k among the partly vaccinated.

By May 2022, triple vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were 142% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 14,002.3 among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 5,789.1 among the unvaccinated.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for all age groups –

Click to enlarge

The official figures quietly published by the UK Government provide indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and are killing people in the thousands.

How else do you explain significant excess deaths and the fact that the vaccinated are significantly more likely to die than the unvaccinated in every single age group?

Depopulation occurs when the number of people losing their lives outweighs the number of babies being born. So one saving grace for the fact hundreds of thousands more people are dying every single week than expected would be a massive uplift in new births.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case, and the confidential Pfizer documents explain exactly why.

Newborn Baby Deaths hit critical levels for 2nd time in 7 Months in March 2022

Evidence contained in confidential Pfizer documents, which we will come to shortly, indicates that Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of newborn babies sadly losing their lives. Unfortunately, we are now seeing evidence of this in real-world data and it can be found in the Public Health Scotland ‘Covid-19 Wider Impacts’ dashboard.

Click to enlarge

Source

Official figures reveal that the rate of neonatal deaths increased to 4.6 per 1000 live births in March 2022, a 119% increase on the expected rate of deaths. This means the neonatal mortality rate breached an upper warning threshold known as the ‘control limit’ for the second time in at least four years.

The last time it breached was in September 2021, when neonatal deaths per 1000 live births climbed to 5.1. Although the rate fluctuates month to month, the figure for both September 2021 and March 2022 is on a par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) did not formally announce they had launched an investigation, but this is what they are supposed to do when the upper warning threshold is reached, and they did so back in 2021.

At the time, PHS said the fact that the upper control limit has been exceeded “indicates there is a higher likelihood that there are factors beyond random variation that may have contributed to the number of deaths that occurred”.

Birth Rates in Germany have dropped dramatically

The official German birth data was recently released and updated to April 2022 and it continues to show an 11% drop from the average for the last 7 years and a 13% drop from 2021.

This is all occurring because of the Covid-19 injections and the confidential Pfizer documents prove it.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal 90% of Covid Vaccinated Pregnant Women lost their Baby

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website. The latest drop happened on 1st August 2022.

One of the documents contained in the data dump is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. Page 12 of the confidential document contains data on the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection in pregnancy and lactation.

Pfizer state in the document that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.

Forty-six percent of the mothers (124) exposed to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suffered an adverse reaction.

Of those 124 mothers suffering an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions, whereas 75 were considered serious. This means 58% of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.

A total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection.

But here’s where things get rather concerning. Pfizer state that of the 270 pregnancies they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.

But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies –

There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer note that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes were normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.

When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figure.

Unfortunately, we are seeing the above playout in the real world and can conclude so thanks to data provided by the U.S Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of suffering Miscarriage by at least 1,517%

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC)) Vaccine Adverse Event Database (VAERS), as of April 2022, a total of 4,113 foetal deaths had been reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections, 3,209 of which were reported against the Pfizer injection.

The CDC has admitted that just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to VAERS therefore the true figure could be many times worse. But to put these numbers into perspective, there were only 2,239 reported foetal deaths to VAERS in the 30 years prior to the emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 injections in December of 2020. (Source)

And a further study which can be viewed here, found that the risk of suffering a miscarriage following Covid-19 vaccination is 1,517% higher than the risk of suffering a miscarriage following flu vaccination.

The true risk could however actually be much higher because pregnant women are a target group for Flu vaccination, whereas they are only a small demographic in terms of Covid-19 vaccination so far.

Would it shock you to find out that both Pfizer and Medicine Regulators around the world were all fully aware this would happen and instead chose to cover it up?

Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility

Medicine Regulators claim that ‘Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy etc.’. But this is an outright lie.

The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, a mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.

Unfortunately, the study found that Covid-19 vaccination significantly increases the risk of birth defects and infertility.

The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.

Here are the results of the study –

The results of the number of foetuses observed to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the control group were 3/3 (2.1). But the results of the number of foetuses to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the vaccinated group were 6/12 (8.3). Therefore on average, the rate of occurrence was 295% higher in the vaccinated group.

Supernumerary ribs also called accessory ribs are an uncommon variant of extra ribs arising most commonly from the cervical or lumbar vertebrae.

So what this study found is evidence of abnormal foetal formation and birth defects caused by the Pfizer Covid-19 injection. But the abnormal findings of the study don’t end there. The ‘pre-implantation loss’ rate in the vaccinated group of rats was double that of the control group.

Pre-implantation loss refers to fertilised ova that fail to implant. Therefore, this study suggests that the Pfizer Covid-19 injection reduces the chances of a woman being able to get pregnant. So, therefore, increases the risk of infertility.

So with this being the case, how on earth have medicine regulators around the world managed to state in their official guidance that “Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy”? And how have they managed to state “It is unknown whether the Pfizer vaccine has an impact on fertility“?

The truth of the matter is that they actively chose to cover it up. We know this thanks to a ‘Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

You can read the response to that Freedom of Information request here.

You’re probably wondering what process involved in Covid-19 vaccination could possibly lead to infertility, birth defects, pregnancy loss, and stillbirths. Well, you’ll also find the answer to that question in the confidential Pfizer documents that both the FDA and Pfizer attempted to delay realising by 75 years.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries

Another study, which can be found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish via a court order here, was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.

Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.

In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.

But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.

An ‘ovary’ is one of a pair of female glands in which the eggs form and the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone are made.

In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.

The scientists, however, did not conduct any further research on the accumulation after a period of 48 hours, so we simply don’t know whether that concerning accumulation continued.

But official UK data published by Public Health Scotland, which can be found here, offers some concerning clues as to the consequences of that accumulation on the ovaries.

Cases of Ovarian Cancer are at an all-time high

Official figures for the number of individuals suffering from ovarian cancer show that the known trend in 2021 was significantly higher than 2020 and the 2017-2019 average.

Ovarian Cancer – Source

The above chart shows up to June 2021, but the charts found on Public Health Scotland’s dashboard now show figures all the way up to February 2022 and unfortunately reveal that the gap has widened even further with the number of women suffering ovarian cancer increasing significantly.

Click to enlarge

With –

The whole world suffering hundreds of thousands of excess deaths on a weekly basis,

Official Government data showing mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in all age groups,

Official Public Health Scotland data showing new born baby deaths have hit critical levels for the 2nd time in seven months,

Official Government of Germany data showing birth rates have dropped dramatically in 2021,

Confidential Pfizer documents showing a miscarriage rate between 82% and 97%,

CDC VAERS data showing Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of suffering a miscarriage by at least 1,517%,

The only animal study performed to prove the safety of administering the Pfizer vaccine during pregnancy indicating an increased risk of infertility and birth defects,

Further confidential Pfizer documents revealing the vaccine accumulates in the ovaries,

and further data from Public Health Scotland revealing cases of ovarian cancer are at an all-time high,

It looks like we have more than enough evidence to back up the bold claim that Covid-19 vaccination is causing mass depopulation.