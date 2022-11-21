Letter to the Editor: Dear PayPal, You Are Aiding Fascism in its Purest Form

One of our readers, retired UK Police Inspector Colin Edge, has formally complained to PayPal about their policy of defunding customers with views that oppose the “official” narrative. Edge has also notified them that in response to their illiberal stance he has closed his account and requested that all his personal data be removed from their system.

“By defunding and cancelling accounts, you are sending out a loud and clear message that you do not want the wider public to know these views … Information and reporting that affect the wider public to make accurate and informed decisions about their lives and health should not be suppressed, censored or demonised. This is in essence fascism in its purest form,” he informed PayPal.

Edge has tirelessly attempted to engage with authorities and organisations to right the wrongs that we are witnessing. We have previously published some of his letters and articles:

To The Exposé,

Complaint to PayPal

Please see the letter I have sent to PayPal complaints department. I have asked that my data be deleted and my account closed.

Regards,

Colin Edge

Ret: UK Police Inspector

Dear PayPal,

Today I have closed my PayPal account. I have used your service for many years. However, I only deal with and hold in esteem those companies that have integrity, ethics and morals.

I’ve recently discovered that you have been withholding and retaining funds of some organisations. I’ve also noted that your company has cancelled accounts to those bodies and organisations that do not offer your “flavour” of information. One example is The Exposé UK.

The Exposé UK has been publishing balanced articles on Covid vaccination in relation to death and adverse reactions. They published an article I authored about PCR Protocols. By defunding and cancelling accounts, you are sending out a loud and clear message that you do not want the wider public to know these views. This is an unacceptable and intolerable platitude for an organisation of your standing in the global community. Information and reporting that affect the wider public to make accurate and informed decisions about their lives and health should not be suppressed, censored or demonised. This is in essence fascism in its purest form.

Disclosure of competing voices is at the heart of democracy. PayPal should be championing the virtue of balanced views so that more detailed, ethical and moral debate can continue about what is safe and what is not. Ignoring swathes of evidence to the “contrary” will carry PayPal’s legacy into a dark place. More people are realising the lengths that corporate bodies will go; squashing what they regard as “trivial” or “unsavoury voices.” These attitudes fail to reach the heart of what is being alluded to. These policies corrupt by omission; the views of citizens; that cannot access that suppressed information. Disclosure is the cornerstone of integrity. It should never be compromised.

Corporate policy of this magnitude will not be tolerated by any worthy customer.

A more enlightened fortitude is needed in a world that begs for it.

Colin Edge

Retired UK Police Inspector

