Letter to the Editor: Dear PayPal, You Are Aiding Fascism in its Purest Form

One of our readers, retired UK Police Inspector Colin Edge, has formally complained to PayPal about their policy of defunding customers with views that oppose the “official” narrative. Edge has also notified them that in response to their illiberal stance he has closed his account and requested that all his personal data be removed from their system.
“By defunding and cancelling accounts, you are sending out a loud and clear message that you do not want the wider public to know these views … Information and reporting that affect the wider public to make accurate and informed decisions about their lives and health should not be suppressed, censored or demonised. This is in essence fascism in its purest form,” he informed PayPal.
Edge has tirelessly attempted to engage with authorities and organisations to right the wrongs that we are witnessing.
- ‘Society in a Centrifuge’ (PCR Protocols) – A Police Officer’s Perspective
- Retired UK Police Inspector to MHRA: An Independent and Transparent Investigation is Needed into the Ongoing Threat to Human Life from Covid Injections
- Letter to the Editor: Retired UK Police Inspector writes to Media Highlighting They Use Language That Stigmatises
To The Exposé,
Complaint to PayPal
Please see the letter I have sent to PayPal complaints department. I have asked that my data be deleted and my account closed.
Regards,
Colin Edge
Ret: UK Police Inspector
Dear PayPal,
Today I have closed my PayPal account. I have used your service for many years. However, I only deal with and hold in esteem those companies that have integrity, ethics and morals.
I’ve recently discovered that you have been withholding and retaining funds of some organisations. I’ve also noted that your company has cancelled accounts to those bodies and organisations that do not offer your “flavour” of information. One example is The Exposé UK.
The Exposé UK has been publishing balanced articles on Covid vaccination in relation to death and adverse reactions. They published an article I authored about PCR Protocols. By defunding and cancelling accounts, you are sending out a loud and clear message that you do not want the wider public to know these views. This is an unacceptable and intolerable platitude for an organisation of your standing in the global community. Information and reporting that affect the wider public to make accurate and informed decisions about their lives and health should not be suppressed, censored or demonised. This is in essence fascism in its purest form.
Disclosure of competing voices is at the heart of democracy. PayPal should be championing the virtue of balanced views so that more detailed, ethical and moral debate can continue about what is safe and what is not. Ignoring swathes of evidence to the “contrary” will carry PayPal’s legacy into a dark place. More people are realising the lengths that corporate bodies will go; squashing what they regard as “trivial” or “unsavoury voices.” These attitudes fail to reach the heart of what is being alluded to. These policies corrupt by omission; the views of citizens; that cannot access that suppressed information. Disclosure is the cornerstone of integrity. It should never be compromised.
Corporate policy of this magnitude will not be tolerated by any worthy customer.
A more enlightened fortitude is needed in a world that begs for it.
Colin Edge
Retired UK Police Inspector
I sincerely applaud this decent man
Eloquently put letter and leaves PayPal in no doubt about why he had closed his account.
I have done the same.
I first made a complaint to them when it was first reported that they had withheld the funds for various organisations. PayPal backtracked and came up with the crap that the whole thing was published by mistake. (Pathetic excuse, if ever there was one)
Then I read it here, in The Exposé, that PayPal had quietly re-introduced the same measures- that was it for me. I requested the deletion of my details and the closure of my account too, and it was confirmed as done the next day.
I provided a reason, basically words to the effect of this letter but much shorter and less eloquently worded (wasn’t using expletives or anything but I was angry!)
I encourage others to do so too; this is the only way of getting back at big powerful organisations who abuse their power and influence, and ultimately abuse their own customers.
Once again, huge respect and heartfelt thanks to Mr Edge for his letter and action, and for sharing it with us.