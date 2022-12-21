COVID Vaccine linked to over 750k Deaths in 38 Countries & Mass Depopulation according to Government Reports & Pfizer Documents

Covid-19 vaccination has been linked to a disturbing trend of excess deaths and negative health outcomes, according to official Government data.

In the United States alone, there have been 350,000 excess deaths related to the vaccine by September 2022. Mortality rates per 100,000 are also higher in vaccinated individuals across all age groups, including children.

In Europe, excess deaths among children have increased by a staggering 552% since the European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine for young people. Additionally, confidential Pfizer documents reveal that the vaccine’s ingredients can accumulate in the ovaries, leading to a high risk of infertility in animal studies.

These findings paint a grim picture of the potential dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine and raise serious concerns about its potential to contribute to depopulation on a global scale.

Evidence Covid-19 Vaccination causes Death

It is now officially indefensible to suggest that the Covid-19 injections are not killing people because we have official data published by the UK Government that confirms it.

This data proves that mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group and highest among the vaccinated population.

The data was published in July by the UK Government organisation known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England using figures extracted from the ONS dataset –

A more detailed breakdown of the above figures by individual age groups can be found here. But the following chart for 70 to 79-year-olds gives you a good idea of what the data reveals –

In January 2022, the partly vaccinated were 198% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, whilst the double vaccinated were a shocking 267% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.

The worst figures however come in May, which saw triple vaccinated 70-79-year-olds a disturbing 332% more likely to die than unvaccinated 70-79-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 9417.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and just 2181 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

And it’s a similar story for every other age group, including children.

The following chart shows the mortality rates by vaccination status per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10 to 14 in England for the period 1st January 2021 to 31st May 2022, according to the figures provided by the ONS –

These figures reveal that unvaccinated children are much less likely to die of Covid-19 than children who have had the Covid-19 injection. And unfortunately, there is little improvement when it comes to non-Covid-19 deaths.

According to the UK Governments own official data, double-vaccinated children are 1422% / 15.22x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. Whilst triple vaccinated children are 4423% / 45.23x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

All of the above is, therefore, indisputable evidence that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of death, and is therefore causing more deaths than would have otherwise occurred if the Covid-19 vaccine has not been rolled-out.

So with that said, it should come as no surprise to find that every country that has coerced millions of its citizens into getting the Covid-19 injection, has suffered tens to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths so far in 2022.

In regards to deaths, lets take a look at a few individual countries before looking at a mass collection of countries as a whole…

The United States of America

Compared to other countries, the data provided by the US Government is far from transparent and hidden deep within their publications. However, we have finally managed to stumble upon it thanks to an institution known as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC).

The OEC is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, the host a wealth of data on excess deaths throughout 2022. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And it shows excess deaths across the USA by week in 2022 up to week 38 (25th September).

As you can see from the above, the USA has suffered an incredible amount of excess deaths, week on week throughout 2022.

So many in fact that they total 349,398.

Great Britain

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly figures on deaths registered in England and Wales. The most recent data shows deaths up to 4th November 2022.

Meanwhile, Public Health Scotland (PHS) published excess deaths in Scotland separately on their COVID-19 Dashboard found here.

The following chart shows the weekly number of deaths between week 16 and week 44 of 2022 and the 2015-2019 five-year average number of deaths between week 16 and week 44 –

Based on the data provided, the two countries have recorded an average of 1,298 excess deaths every single week since the 18th of April 2022.

The following chart is taken from Public Health Scotland’s Covid-19 Dashboard, and it shows the weekly number of deaths compared to the 2015-2019 five-year average –

According to the data, Scotland has suffered 3,398 excess deaths against the five-year average over the past 28 weeks.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths and excess deaths in England, Wales & Scotland –

The five-year average number of deaths over these 29 weeks equates to 302,881. Meanwhile, the total number of deaths in 2022 over these 29 weeks equates to 343,906.

Therefore, Great Britain has suffered 41,025 excess deaths since the middle of April 2022.

Germany

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by Eurostat, the official EU statistics department. And it shows excess deaths across Germany by week in 2022 up to week 38 (25th September).

As you can see from the above, Germany has also suffered an incredible amount of excess deaths, almost week on week throughout 2022.

So many in fact that they total 59,894.

France

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by Eurostat, the official EU statistics department. And it shows excess deaths across France by week in 2022 up to week 38 (25th September).

As you can see from the above, France has also suffered an incredible amount of excess deaths throughout 2022. With the grand total equating to 41,861 as of 25th September.

Canada

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by Statistics Canada, the official EU statistics department. And it shows excess deaths across Canada by week in 2022 up to week 28 (17th July).

Canada has suffered excess deaths week on week just like the USA, and the grand total as of 17th July equates to 21,063

Australia

Next up we have Australia.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. And it shows excess deaths across Australia by week in 2022 up to week 30 (31st July).

Australia is another country that has suffered excess deaths on a weekly basis, with the grand total equating to 18,973.

Europe

EuroMOMO is a European mortality monitoring activity. The organisation states that its aim is to “detect and measure excess deaths related to seasonal influenza, pandemics and other public health threats”.

In the week ending 30th October 2022, EuroMOMO published its latest mortality dataset containing figures from 28 participating countries across Europe.

The following chart shows the total number of deaths between week 0 and week 42 of each year according to EuroMOMO (please note EuroMOMO update the figures on a weekly basis so they will have now increased) –

Despite a “miraculous” Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, Europe suffered a further increase in excess deaths by week 42 of 2021, with a total of 257,760 deaths being recorded. Unfortunately, that “surprising” trend has then continued into this year, with Europe recording 283,457 excess deaths as of week 42, 2022.

This means Europe has suffered 28,896 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same time frame at the height of the alleged pandemic in 2020, suggesting the Covid-19 injection has done the complete opposite of its alleged intended effect if we are to believe that Covid-19 was really to blame for so many people dying in 2020.

It also means Europe has suffered 120,880 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same time frame in 2018. But even that statistic may not reveal the true severity of the situation, because 2018 was a bad year for deaths due to an alleged severe 2017/2018 winter flu season.

This means the only normal year we have to compare to is 2019, and we can reveal that Europe has recorded 193,363 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same period in 2019.

38 Member Countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the Government of each country. The only country that has been altered is Great Britain due to being able to obtain more up-to-date figures from the ONS. And it shows excess deaths across those countries so far in 2022.

As you can see from the above, every single member country has suffered significant excess deaths throughout 2022, and every single member country has coerced millions of its citizens into getting the Covid-19 injection.

All in all, the total number of excess deaths across the 38 countries, which include the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, some of South America & most of Europe (NOT Ukraine), equates to a shocking 752,743.6 in 2022 so far. That’s over three-quarters of a million more people who have died than expected.

Further Evidence Covid-19 Vaccination is to blame for over .75 Million Excess Deaths

If the evidence provided by the Office for National Statistics confirming mortality rates are highest among the vaccinated in every single age group isn’t enough to convince you that Covid-19 vaccination is to blame for the extraordinary amount of excess deaths around the world this year, then perhaps further evidence on deaths among children will be.

The following chart is taken directly from the EuroMOMO publication and shows the number of excess deaths (not total deaths) among children aged 0 to 14 across Europe –

As you can see from the above, 2022 has been a record-breaking year for excess deaths among children, beating the previous five years by a mile, and recording deaths way above expected levels.

But what’s most curious about the above chart is when this substantial increase in excess deaths among children started.

According to EuroMOMO, the increase in excess deaths started to occur around week 2022 of 2021.

And it just so happens that this directly coincides with the European Medicines Agency extending emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 12 to 15.

Prior to this extended emergency use approval, there had been 270 fewer deaths than expected among children in 2021. But following the approval, there were 848 more deaths than expected by the end of the year.

But if you look a the above chart, you’ll see a slight levelling off at week 48 in terms of excess deaths, before they begin to rise again 1 to 2 weeks later.

It just so happens that this directly coincides with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) extending emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children aged 5 to 11.

Is this just a coincidence? It seems far too good to be true if it is.

The following chart shows the combined figures from week 22 of one year to week 44 of the next year for the past five years. (E.g. Week 22 2017 to Week 44 2018 and Week 22 2021 to Week 44 2022)

The chart also shows the average number of deaths over the previous 4 periods. The numbers have been extracted from the EuroMOMO website and can be accessed here.

As you can see, there have been substantially more deaths among children ever since the EMA first approved the Covid-19 injection for 12 to 15-year-olds, with 1,777 excess deaths (not total deaths) recorded between week 22 of 2021 and week 44 of 2022.

The average number of excess deaths over the previous four periods from 2017 to 2021 equates to 272.5 excess deaths.

Therefore, excess deaths among children in 27 countries across Europe have increased by 552% ever since the European Medicines Agency first extended the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children.

Based on this official data alone, we can therefore conclude that the Covid-19 injection is killing children.

Confidential Pfizer Documents suggest the Hundreds of Thousands of Excess Deaths are going to lead to Depopulation

While we may now be witnessing the Covid-19 injection kill tens to hundreds of thousands of people every single week, we could very well soon be witnessing depopulation caused by Covid-19 vaccination, and we can prove this thanks to evidence found in the confidential Pfizer documents.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website.

One of the documents contained in the data dump is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. Page 12 of the confidential document contains data on the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection in pregnancy and lactation.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal 90% of Covid Vaccinated Pregnant Women lost their Baby

Pfizer state in the document that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.

Forty-six percent of the mothers (124) exposed to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suffered an adverse reaction.

Of those 124 mothers suffering an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions, whereas 75 were considered serious. This means 58% of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.

A total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection.

But here’s where things get rather concerning. Pfizer state that of the 270 pregnancies they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.

But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies –

There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer note that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes were normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.

When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figure.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries

Another study, which can be found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish via a court order here, was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.

Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.

In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.

But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.

In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.

The scientists, however, did not conduct any further research on the accumulation after a period of 48 hours, so we simply don’t know whether the concerning accumulation continued.

But official UK data published by Public Health Scotland, which can be found here, offers some concerning clues as to the consequences of that accumulation on the ovaries.

Figures for the number of individuals suffering from ovarian cancer show that the known trend in 2021 was significantly higher than 2020 and the 2017-2019 average.

Ovarian Cancer – Source

The above chart shows up to June 2021, but the charts found on Public Health Scotland’s dashboard now show figures all the way up to December 2021 and unfortunately reveal that the gap has widened even further with the number of women suffering from Ovarian cancer increasing significantly.

Further data provided by Public Health Scotland also confirms newborn baby deaths are at an all-time high.

Newborn Baby Deaths hit critical levels for 2nd time in 7 Months in March 2022

Official figures reveal that the rate of neonatal deaths increased to 4.6 per 1000 live births in March 2022, a 119% increase on the expected rate of deaths. This means the neonatal mortality rate breached an upper warning threshold known as the ‘control limit’ for the second time in at least four years.

The last time it breached was in September 2021, when neonatal deaths per 1000 live births climbed to 5.1. Although the rate fluctuates month to month, the figure for both September 2021 and March 2022 is on a par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s.

Click to enlarge

Public Health Scotland (PHS) did not formally announce they had launched an investigation, but this is what they are supposed to do when the upper warning threshold is reached, and they did so back in 2021.

At the time, PHS said the fact that the upper control limit has been exceeded “indicates there is a higher likelihood that there are factors beyond random variation that may have contributed to the number of deaths that occurred”.

Pfizer Animal Study found an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility

The limited animal study talked about in official Government guidance uncovered the risk of significant harm to the developing foetus, but medicine regulators in the USA, UK and Australia actively chose to remove this information from public documents.

The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, a mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.

The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.

Here are the results of the study –

The results of the number of foetuses observed to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the control group were 3/3 (2.1). But the results of the number of foetuses to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the vaccinated group were 6/12 (8.3). Therefore on average, the rate of occurrence was 295% higher in the vaccinated group.

Supernumerary ribs also called accessory ribs are an uncommon variant of extra ribs arising most commonly from the cervical or lumbar vertebrae.

So what this study found is evidence of abnormal foetal formation and birth defects caused by the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

But the abnormal findings of the study don’t end there. The ‘pre-implantation loss’ rate in the vaccinated group of rats was double that of the control group.

Pre-implantation loss refers to fertilised ova that fail to implant. Therefore, this study suggests that the Pfizer Covid-19 injection reduces the chances of a woman being able to get pregnant. So, therefore, increases the risk of infertility.

So with this being the case, how on earth have medicine regulators around the world managed to state in their official guidance that “Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy”? And how have they managed to state “It is unknown whether the Pfizer vaccine has an impact on fertility“?

The truth of the matter is that they actively chose to cover it up.

We know this thanks to a ‘Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to the Australian Government Department of Health Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). You can read all about that here.

Conclusion

Now that we’ve presented the evidence from official Government sources we must return to our opening statements.

Official Government figures prove that every single country that coerced millions of its citizens into getting the Covid-19 injection has suffered tens to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths so far in 2022.

So much so that 38 member countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC). have suffered over 0.75 million excess deaths this year so far. With the USA alone accounting for 350,000 of those excess deaths by the end of September 2022.

And further official government figures prove that mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated population in every single age group, including children, and are, therefore, highest among the vaccinated population.

Meanwhile, data provided by 27 countries across Europe proves that excess deaths among children have increased by 552% ever since the European Medicines Agency first approved the Covid-19 injection for 12 to 15-year-olds, and then 5 to 11-year-olds just a few months later.

This is extremely strong evidence that the Covid-19 injection is killing children because deaths were below expected levels right up until the point the EMA approved the Covid-19 injection for kids.

If we couple all of the above with the fact that confidential Pfizer documents confirm –

The contents of the Covid-19 injection accumulate in the ovaries;

90% of pregnant women lost their baby during clinical trials; and

Animal studies found an increased risk of infertility,

And further statistics that prove newborn baby deaths are at an all-time high.

Then it would appear that while we may now be witnessing the Covid-19 injection kill tens to hundreds of thousands of people every single week, we could very well soon be witnessing depopulation caused by Covid-19 vaccination.

And what makes that .75 million excess deaths figure even more frightening is the fact it only covers 38 countries. Because the Covid-19 injection has been rolled out in at least 184 countries around the world.