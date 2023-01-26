MP requests urgent investigation into excess deaths

On Tuesday during a parliamentary debate, Esther McVey, Member of Parliament (“MP”) for Tatton, called for an investigation into excess deaths.

Noting that the Chief Medical officer, Chris Whitty, had falsely claimed that non-covid excess deaths were due to a lack of statins and blood pressure pills, Ms. McVey asked:

“Will the Minister commit to an urgent and thorough investigation on [the cause of excess deaths]?”

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes and Under-Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Care, responded:

“We are seeing an increase in increase deaths in [England] but we’re also seeing that in Wales and in Scotland, in Northern Ireland and across Europe … and this is not just something we’re seeing in this country but across Europe as well.”

So, the fact that it’s happening everywhere makes it all right then? People are dying everywhere so it can be ignored?

We need an urgent and thorough investigation into excess deaths. pic.twitter.com/2jhz4zy027 — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) January 24, 2023

The above was clipped from ‘Oral questions: Health and Social Care, House of Commons, Tuesday 24 January 2023’. You can watch the full session on Parliament TV HERE.

This is not the first time Caulfield has been dismissive about vaccine harms. In response to MP Andrew Bridgen’s outstanding speech calling for the immediate halt to covid injections in parliament in mid-December, Caulfield responded:

“It’s important that all members get to discuss and debate issues such as this and they’re entitled to their opinion. I have to say that I strongly disagree with my hon. Friend, not only in the content of his speech, but in the way he derided doctors, scientists and nurses.”

As we said before, Caulfield is a disgrace. History will not remember her well.

Read more: MP calls for the immediate halt of Covid injections and an inquiry into Big Pharma