Media Blackout: UK Gov. quietly confirms Vaccinated account for 95% of COVID-19 Deaths in England over the past year; 94% of which were among the Triple & Quadruple Vaccinated

The Office for National Statistics recently published an update on deaths by vaccination status in England and it has shockingly revealed that the vaccinated population accounted for 95% of COVID-19 deaths in the 12 months between 1st June 2022 and 31st May 2023, and 94% of those deaths were among either the triple or quadruple vaccinated population.

The dataset was published recently by the UK Government department known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and it can be found on the ONS website here, or downloaded here.

The dataset includes deaths by vaccination status between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2023. But because we have extensively looked at deaths up to the end of 2022 in previously published datasets we decided to take a look at Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status over a full year up to 31st May 2023, and the following chart shows what we discovered –

Click to Enlarge

Source

The unvaccinated accounted for the least amount of COVID-19 deaths in every single month up to May 2023, barely even getting into triple figures in most months. Whereas the vaccinated population accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths every single month, hitting four figures in all but 2 months throughout that year.

But what’s curious about the figures is that it’s not the one-dose, or double-vaccinated population who account for the majority of COVID-19 deaths throughout the 12 months, it’s instead the triple and quadruple-vaccinated population that accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths. With the most deaths occurring among the quadruple-vaccinated from August 2022 onwards.

The following chart shows the total number of COVID-19 deaths by vaccinated status throughout the entire year and reveals the true extent of the shocking statistics –

Click to Enlarge

Source

The unvaccinated population barely broke into 4 figures throughout the entire year, hitting a total of 1,161 Covid-19 deaths, whereas the vaccinated population hit five figures with 20,336 Covid-19 deaths; 19,143 of which were among the triple and quadruple vaccinated.

This means, as is shown in the following chart, that the vaccinated population in England accounted for 95% of COVID-19 deaths between 1st June 2022 and 31st May 2023. Whereas the unvaccinated population accounted for just 5%.

Click to Enlarge

Source

The triple and quadruple vaccinated shockingly accounted for 94% of all deaths among the vaccinated population, and as is shown in the following chart, 89% of all Covid-19 deaths, with the one-dose and two-dose vaccinated accounting for just 6% of Covid-19 deaths.

Click to Enlarge

Source

This is, however, still higher than the 5% of Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population.

These aren’t the kind of figures you would expect to see if the COVID-19 injections really are up to 95% effective at preventing death, are they?

With 95% of Covid-19 deaths in the full 12 months up to May 2023 being among the vaccinated it would appear they are in fact only 5% effective, and even that number is generous.