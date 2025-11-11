BBC has been spreading disinformation about climate change for decades

One of the most persistent yet false climate change claims is that rising sea levels will wipe out island nations such as the Maldives. In 2004, the BBC claimed the Maldives were “soon to be lost.”
Yet, 21 years later, not only are the Maldives still there, but they have a thriving tourist economy, proving that the sea level hype from the BBC and other media outlets is wildly wrong.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
The BBC in 2004 Proven Wrong Today – Maldives: Paradise soon to be lost
By Paul Homewood, as published by Climate Realism on 10 November 2025
What would we do without the internet? Here is what the BBC said in 2004:
For as well as being blessed with sun-kissed paradise islands and pale, white sands, this tourist haven is cursed with mounting evidence of an environmental catastrophe.
The country is portrayed by travel companies as a tropical paradise.
To the naked eye, the signs of climate change are almost imperceptible, but government scientists fear the sea level is rising up to 0.9cm a year.
Since 80% of its 1,200 islands are no more than 1m above sea level, within 100 years the Maldives could become uninhabitable.Maldives: Paradise soon to be lost, BBC, 28 July 2004
That was 21 years ago.
Since then, twelve new airports have been opened on the Maldives, plus a new passenger terminal at the Velana International Airport.
Tourist numbers have tripled to more than 2 million last year. Tourism now drives 28% of GDP, supported by more than 170 resorts. Last year alone, another seven new resorts were opened.
Far from disappearing beneath the waves, the Maldives are thriving!
About the Author
Paul Homewood is a retired accountant and climate blogger who has been writing on climate and energy issues since 2011. He regularly publishes blogs on his website ‘Not a lot of People Know That’.
Featured image: Atoll in the Maldives. Source: SLH
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Sea level rise is a major problem for those who sell us the lie of climate change caused by CO2.
The problem is that the lie has become visible for anyone that looks at the facts for a few seconds.
Look how the Netherlands should look around now according to the movie ‘an inconvenient truth from 2006’ and compare that to Reality: the lie is obvious!
I have asked the BBC for a list of programs made that are critical of climate change via an FOAI.
They replied that they don’t have to tell me, legally, as this is privileged journalist information.
I complained to OFCOM and they agree.
BBC is an arrogant Asia serving the liberal upper middle classes and needs desperately to be privatised.
GO TRUMP!
The entire climate change agenda is a scam, invented to gain profits (wealth transfer from bottom to top), and control over the people of the world.