BBC has been spreading disinformation about climate change for decades

One of the most persistent yet false climate change claims is that rising sea levels will wipe out island nations such as the Maldives. In 2004, the BBC claimed the Maldives were “soon to be lost.”

Yet, 21 years later, not only are the Maldives still there, but they have a thriving tourist economy, proving that the sea level hype from the BBC and other media outlets is wildly wrong.

By Paul Homewood, as published by Climate Realism on 10 November 2025

What would we do without the internet? Here is what the BBC said in 2004:

For as well as being blessed with sun-kissed paradise islands and pale, white sands, this tourist haven is cursed with mounting evidence of an environmental catastrophe. The country is portrayed by travel companies as a tropical paradise. To the naked eye, the signs of climate change are almost imperceptible, but government scientists fear the sea level is rising up to 0.9cm a year. Since 80% of its 1,200 islands are no more than 1m above sea level, within 100 years the Maldives could become uninhabitable. Maldives: Paradise soon to be lost , BBC, 28 July 2004

That was 21 years ago.

Since then, twelve new airports have been opened on the Maldives, plus a new passenger terminal at the Velana International Airport.

Velana International Airport

Tourist numbers have tripled to more than 2 million last year. Tourism now drives 28% of GDP, supported by more than 170 resorts. Last year alone, another seven new resorts were opened.

Far from disappearing beneath the waves, the Maldives are thriving!

About the Author

Paul Homewood is a retired accountant and climate blogger who has been writing on climate and energy issues since 2011. He regularly publishes blogs on his website ‘Not a lot of People Know That’.

Featured image: Atoll in the Maldives. Source: SLH

