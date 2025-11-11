BBC lies, teachers made to lie and Starmer’s attempts at marketing AI

Please share our story!

In his latest passing observations, Dr. Vernon Coleman provides a good reason to boycott YouTube. He then gives reasons and wonders if he should start a T-shirt campaign to bring back UK-mined coal.

He discusses BBC lies, lies teachers tell their 5-year-old pupils and the pathetic excuses Keir Starmer uses to sell the idea of expanding the use of AI.

On a sadder note, Dr. Coleman pays tribute to the man who he believes was the first victim of cancel culture – Dr. James Watson.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 1 + 6 =



By Dr. Vernon Coleman

1. Everyone with a yen for freedom should boycott YouTube. YouTube suppressed the truth about the covid hoax and is responsible for millions of people accepting the useless and toxic covid-19 vaccine. In due course, I hope that YouTube staff will, together with content creators who promoted the vaccine, be arrested for contributing to the deaths of many of those who were vaccinated with an untested, unsafe, experimental drug. The vaccine may have been legal but it has already done far more harm than all the illegal drugs on sale. If people are arrested and punished for selling heroin and cocaine, they should certainly be arrested for promoting the covid-19 vaccine. Even mindless celebrities who promoted the vaccine should be punished. It is a huge mistake to post material on YouTube because I fear that YouTube will betray us again. (And remember that YouTube is joined at the hip to Google – one of the most evil companies in the world.) Anyone who posts videos on YouTube is helping the company survive and get bigger and more powerful for the future – and for the time when it will again promote lies and suppress truths. I hear that YouTube is opening its doors to people it has banned. Why would I want to go back onto a channel which banned me for telling the truth? Why would I want to go back onto a channel with those who promoted the vaccine and, now that it’s too late, are criticising the vaccine? No way, thank you, do I want to rub metaphorical shoulders with people who betrayed their fellow citizens by falsifying, ignoring or denying the evidence about the covid vaccine. And I will be appalled if people who were suppressed now agree to go back on YouTube. For the record, I very much doubt that the CIA and security services would let me back on YouTube even if I was prepared to be there – which I most certainly am not.



2. We definitely need to bring back coal for those wise and fortunate citizens who have fireplaces and chimneys in their homes. (Now you know why the bastards stopped building houses with chimneys). Coal is an excellent source of heat but was deliberately demonised so that we would become dependent upon oil and gas. The authorities knew darned well that these imported sources of energy would cost more than homegrown coal. I know that the air pollution caused by coal is not good but I also know that the cold (exacerbated by the blocking of the sun) will kill millions every year. In the UK alone, around 100,000 old people will die because of the cold this coming winter. Since they are dying because of deliberate policies, they are actually being murdered. The more I think about it, the more I think that we need a real campaign to bring coal back. Now widely denigrated by ignorant people who believe in the global warming nonsense and who are dedicated to the lethal Net Zero nonsense, coal gave us the foundations of our modern civilisation. There is rumoured to be enough coal for 300 years in the Welsh mines which have been closed by the global warming enthusiasts. (Wasn’t it heart-warming to see huge armies of virtue signalling global warming hypocrites fly into Brazil – many of them in private planes – to share the usual lies? Free Suits and Wet Willy were there, of course, though I was pleased to see that the Donald didn’t go. What a pity someone hasn’t invented a system whereby all these cultists could meet via computer without having to fly somewhere nice. But then they wouldn’t be able to enjoy regular taxpayer-funded holidays in exciting places.) The UK as a whole is said to have coal resources totalling 187 billion tonnes – more than enough to keep old-aged pensioners warm for a year or two. But having closed down its own coal mines (because of the global warming cultists), Britain is importing coal from other countries – including Japan. Maybe the coal is coming over on rowing boats, but I suspect that, like the wood pellets imported from the USA, it’s coming in diesel-powered ships. It may one day occur to global warming cultists that the coal which is brought from Japan to Britain in large diesel-drinking ships is less “green” than coal dug out of Welsh pits. Come back, coal! All is forgiven. Bringing back coal would revitalise a lost industry and provide a massive amount of essential employment. Maybe I should have badges and T-shirts made with the “Bring Back Coal” slogan.



3. The enemy now controls everything. They use fear, threats and propaganda to ensure that their messages are accepted. Trauma softens people up so that they are easier to control. Erasing the truth and using the corporate media and the internet to spread misinformation and disinformation ensures that the truth remains suppressed. Outrage is carefully created to produce anxiety, depression and a sense of helplessness. In the UK in 2025, the figures showed that the greater part of the population was suffering from some sort of mental illness. None of this is happening by accident. Today, the enemy scripts our lives for us and controls what we think and what we believe. Remember what I’ve been saying since 2020: “Nothing is happening by accident and there are no coincidences.”



4. The incidence of food poisoning is now so great among those who patronise restaurants or cafes that eating out has become a game of roulette. Expensive restaurants can be just as dangerous as cheap cafes. Just peep into the kitchen of the next restaurant where you are planning to eat. Would you let any of the people working there put their fingers into your mouth? Because that’s what you are doing when you eat the food they have prepared and touched. And pre-packed sandwiches are just as dangerous.



5. Walter Wallkarpet, head of the UK’s Quango for Egregious Incompetence, has announced that all police forces are to be disbanded. “The police are useless. No one will miss them. We’ll use the money we save to give everyone a gun,” he said. “But so as not to annoy those who think guns are dangerous, we will make the sale of bullets illegal. Citizens who want to shoot someone will have to hold up their gun and shout `Bang Bang’. The person who has been shot must then lie down on the floor and groan a bit.”



6. In the UK, Prime Minister Starmer has expressed an enthusiasm for AI. He wrote in the Financial Times that AI “can spot potholes more quickly.” I am not sure exactly how this occurs and what sort of AI spots potholes more quickly than a human but then I’ve never been impressed by Starmer’s thinking powers.



7. In the UK, teachers are being told that they have to lie to all five-year-old pupils. Children of five must be told that global warming is real when everyone with functioning brain tissue knows it is a lie. (It would make far more sense, and be far more fun, to tell teachers that they had to inform children that Father Christmas is real.) However, teachers must also explain to children how to tackle conspiracy theories. This is wonderful because if children are taught properly, they will soon realise that the myth of global warming is a huge conspiracy theory.



8. A number of local councils now demand that citizens put out their rubbish and their many recycling boxes and bags by 6.30 am. Some councils threaten to fine anyone who puts out rubbish or recycling the night before. And presumably, they hire people to wander the streets looking for bins that have been put out too early. Or maybe they rely on snitches. Why do people put up with this nonsense from people who are paid to serve us? I shall continue to put out the rubbish the night before the collection. I have not, of course, ever put out any recycling. If nobody put out recycling, what would the authorities do about it?



9. There is absolutely no practical difference between communism and fascism. Only the exceedingly ignorant do not understand this.



10. The death of Dr. James Watson went almost unnoticed in Britain. Watson was undoubtedly one of the most important scientists of the 20th century and a bona fide genius. He, together with Crick and Wilkins, received the Nobel Prize in 1962 for their work on DNA and the double helix discovery. Watson was ostracised for being regarded as politically incorrect and was one of the earliest victims of the cancel culture. The BBC website listed his death below a story about a woman who believed she was Madeleine McCann.



11. Politicians used to break down voters by their age, sex, religion, ethnicity, marital status etc. In the UK, the communist government currently pretending to be in charge has broken down voters by its own greed, lies, deceit, fraud, failure, craftiness and lack of moral fibre.



12. The wicked notion that cancer does not exist is now being promoted by a tiny cult of very ignorant, cruel and thoughtless people who presumably don’t have cancer and don’t know anyone who does. The egregious notion that cancer doesn’t exist is perhaps the most wicked and most absurd idea I have ever encountered. The problem with cancer is not whether or not it exists (it painfully obviously does) but the way it is treated – which is often somewhere between appalling and barbaric. Pretending that cancer does not exist will not help ensure that patients are treated more effectively or more compassionately. Indeed, on the contrary, it will do the exact opposite. You can find the truth about chemotherapy in particular and cancer treatment in general in my book `What doctors won’t tell you about chemotherapy.’ (CLICK HERE for details).



13. Thank you for all the lovely comments in response to my articles on Substack. There have, of course, been the usual pockets of hate. I actually gave up on Substack because I’ve had enough abuse and enough libels to last a dozen lifetimes. And then I realised that there is a BLOCK button. I dislike banning people but trolls (usually anonymous, proud of their ignorance and employed by governments, security services and drug companies) who post abusive, libellous or threatening comments when confronted with the truth will, thanks to the BLOCK button, be dealt with in the gentlest way possible. I am a kindly soul and abhor snitching, so instead of reporting them to the police or to Substack, I merely block them so that they can spew their bile elsewhere. Readers who don’t like what I write are, of course, free to go elsewhere for their education and entertainment. I am, incidentally, constantly surprised by the number of people who seem desperate to share their ignorance of complicated subjects. Most hide behind silly names and so their embarrassment is minor. Those who feel the need to be stupid and nasty are perhaps best suited to sharing their talents with the assistance of an aerosol spray and a lavatory wall. (I may occasionally leave some really stupid remarks visible online just to amuse other readers.)



14. The murdering of patients in hospitals and care homes is now so commonplace that no one notices. When you kill people a lot, it hardens your heart and destroys your soul. It is not surprising that it is now rare to find caring health care workers.



15. Knife crime is endemic in the UK (probably because guns are difficult to get hold of). The authorities know the age and ethnicity of those who are most likely to commit knife crimes. Would it not, therefore, be sensible to ban, limit or in some way control the sale of knives to those who fit the profile and are most likely to carry knives and stab people?



16. You should be aware that next year the cost of everything is going to be higher. And everyone is going to be considerably poorer. Just remember: nothing is happening by accident. They say they want you to own nothing and be happy, but actually, they want you to be poor, miserable and compliant. It is time to tighten your belt and batten down the hatches. Or, if you prefer, to batten down your belt and tighten the hatches.



17. I don’t do interviews any more. There are several reasons for this. First, I am banned from all corporate media and much of the internet. Second, hardly anyone ever asks me these days, though admittedly this may or may not be related to the fact that to avoid the abusers and the people who have tried to kill us both I am now extremely difficult to reach and I change my address and email addresses regularly. (Both front tyres of a Maserati we owned were cut deeply on the inside. We have the garage report.) Third, the last five times I tried to do an interview, the phone line was “cut” either before an interview could start or while it was in progress. (I don’t mean it was physically cut. It just stopped working. You may think this could be a rash of coincidences, but this is nothing new. The security services in the UK have been interfering with my phone calls, particularly interviews, since the 1980s. Two separate sources within the security services have confirmed this. On a number of occasions in the 1980s, I had to do radio interviews from public call boxes and hotels. Finally, I am more than a little deaf and I’ve been too damned busy to have a hearing aid fitted. Conversations which are studded with “Sorry, I didn’t hear that, would you repeat the question please?” don’t make for good listening. I’d try lip-reading but I don’t think it would work very well on the wireless. So, no more interviews. (Incidentally, have you noticed that it is now fashionable for every family to have a podcast? Two TV sets, two cars and a podcast.)



18. It is reliably estimated that 300,000 companies in the UK will go bust in the next twelve months. Figures in other countries are similar. Unemployment figures are going to soar. Deliberately creating fear over the UK’s Budget this month was clearly designed to cause more damage to the economy. The innocent simply assume that Britain’s Labour Government is full of people who are quarter-witted at best. In fact, of course, it is full of people who are under orders and deliberately destroying the nation. They may, of course, also be quarter-witted and obeying orders.



19. I saw a comment from an idiot the other day who claimed that he had been having vaccines for years without having been made ill. He said this as though it were significant. It would make just as much sense for someone who had smoked 40 cigarettes a day for 50 years to claim that his experience proved that cigarettes are safe. The older I get the more I realise that there are a lot of very, very stupid people around. In fact, of course, as I have shown the effect of the covid vaccine on the brain means that the number of stupid people around is increasing rapidly.



20. The eBook version of my book `Bilbury Chronicles’ is on offer at 99 pence this week. And the PDF of my book ‘The Big Kill’ is available free on my website.



21. In order to sell the covid-19 fraud to the world, governments everywhere had to do just two things. First, they had to buy the media. They did this by buying huge amounts of advertising space in newspapers and journals. (State broadcasters such as the BBC were already bought and paid for and had no interest in finding or sharing the truth. The outrageously biased BBC refuses to give airtime to anyone who criticises vaccination, “whether they’re right or wrong.”) Second, they had to buy the medical profession. They did this by paying doctors abnormally huge fees to tell nurses to give the covid-19 vaccine to anyone who would stand still long enough to be vaccinated.



22. My condolences to John Alderton on the sad death of his wife, Pauline Colllins. We sat with John at a preview showing of the film of my novel `Mrs Caldicot’s Cabbage War’. In 2002, Pauline Collins played Mrs. Caldicot to perfection, and no one could have played her better. The movie is regularly shown on television, and I’m told it’s also available on the wretched YouTube.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

Featured image: Using literacy to teach (indoctrinate) children about sustainability and climate change. Source: UK Government

Please share our story!