Disagreements at COP30 prove the world is not united behind the UN’s climate change agenda

The 30th United Nations (“UN”) Climate Change Conference (“COP30”) is entering its final stretch in Belém, Brazil, with a palpable sense of urgency as negotiations shift from technical details to high-level political decision-making.

“Social movements are pressing hard on climate finance, warning of potential ‘ecological debts’, and demanding a broader vision of just transition,” the UN claims.

Brazil’s COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago has released an early draft of a potential deal, known as the “mutirão decision,” which addresses the “big four” issues not included in the official agenda. Unsurprisingly, finance is one of the “big four” issues for the UN.

In today’s newsletter, Devex provides an update on how the UN’s climate conference is progressing.

The following is a section of a newsletter published by Devex. We should bear in mind that Devex is a Globalist outlet. It describes itself as delivering “insider reporting that drives the global development agenda.” As such, Devex will promote and advocate for what even Bill Gates has recently described as the climate change “doomsday outlook.” This narrative aims to frighten the world into accepting, and paying for, the United Nations’, the wannabe One World Government’s, Sustainable Development Goals – Agenda 2030.

Ignoring Devex’s nod to Globalist propaganda, the newsletter is quite revealing as it appears the Globalist narrative is falling apart. We have only republished the first section of the newsletter relating to finance because, as we have noted before, the climate alarmist narrative is driven by global finance. However, it’s worth reading the newsletter in full. In the following, we have added links to related articles we have previously published in [square brackets].

As ministers land in Belém, finance fights, fragile mineral language, and rising Indigenous pressure set the stage for a tense second week at COP30.

By Jesse Chase-Lubitz, as published by Devex on 18 November 2025

It’s Week 2 of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference. I hope you’re hydrated.

After a week of heat, toilet closures and the constant, unnerving scream of air conditioners throughout the COP30 venue, we’re back for more. This weekend featured an impressive show of force from Indigenous groups and local communities, who walked through the streets of Belém, Brazil, to call for more environmental protections. On the lighter side, there was a boat ride to the beach for some lucky attendees.

The Agenda’s Sticky Spots

While Week 1 was more technical, Week 2 is when the ministers arrive and the political side of COP begins.

The main disagreement we expect is on finance. Many lower-income countries still want to see a larger total amount going from developed to developing countries – this is a reference to the new collective quantified goal, or NCQG, which was the main topic of debate last year in Baku, Azerbaijan. But wealthier countries are saying “been there, done that” and don’t want to reopen the question of total developed-developing finance. This could be a serious stalemate in the final hours.

The adaptation finance debate could add fuel to that fire, as many countries are calling for a tripling of adaptation finance from the $40 billion target of Glasgow in 2021 to $120 billion per year. Developed countries are unlikely to agree to this. An official of a developed country told Devex that their country has no intention to commit to a specific number on adaptation finance; instead, they are focused on indicators, which are measurable benchmarks – such as climate-risk assessments, early warning coverage, resilience of infrastructure or adaptation finance – that track collective progress toward adaptation outcomes. The indicators and the finance goal fall under the Global Goal on Adaptation, an international framework aimed at helping countries adapt to climate impacts and reduce vulnerabilities.

“As countries are expected to agree on a set of indicators to track progress towards the Global Goal on Adaptation, or GGA, finance continues to be the elephant in the room,” Salomé Lehtman, climate advocacy adviser for Mercy Corps, told Devex. “For the GGA to be meaningful, it must be accompanied by a new and ambitious adaptation finance commitment. The GGA cannot be left hanging without sufficient and high-quality finance to implement it.”

The indicators are contentious for another reason. African countries are trying to avoid committing to anything too specific in the event that donors use technicalities to withhold funds. Others are pushing for a list of indicators somewhat smaller than 100. Though that’s a reduction from the original 9,000.

Beyond finance, we still don’t have all the nationally determined contributions, or NDCs – originally due in February, and then late September, and now whenever they arrive. This means it’s hard to tell what countries’ greenhouse gas emissions goals will look like moving forward.

And there is also no agreement on trade. The European Union is holding steady on its carbon border adjustment mechanism, or CBAM, which takes effect next month and puts a carbon tax on certain products imported to the EU. CBAM is meant to prevent carbon “leakage,” which is when companies move production to countries with weaker climate rules to avoid taxes. With all of Europe creating an emissions wall, the hope is that it will encourage global emissions reductions. However, developing countries are pushing against the plan, arguing that it’s more of a trade barrier than a climate remedy.

On Sunday evening, the COP presidency issued a summary note addressing the four problem topics of last week: the gap between current greenhouse gas emissions versus the level needed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, climate finance, trade measures and the transparency of country reports. It plans to bring these together and address them in a mutirão decision, referring to the Brazilian word for collective action – or in COP terminology, a cover decision.

The umbrella term for the decision is the Belém political package, which also includes mainstream agenda items such as adaptation and the just transition. This is likely to be rather unwieldy, covering around 14 topics and with wording broad enough to include just about anything.

On Monday, the 11th letter from the presidency called for countries to “accelerate the pace.” By morning today, the presidency shared an update with delegates saying it was speeding up work on the Belém political package, and that delegates would receive draft texts today in order to work toward an agreement on Wednesday.

You can read Devex’s newsletter in full HERE.

