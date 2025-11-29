UK’s open border policy is not normal; nor is it acceptable

Please share our story!

It is not normal to allow your country to be invaded by military-aged men from foreign countries with misogynistic cultures, Laura Perrins writes.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 3 + 9 =



By Laura Perrins, 28 November 2025

(Note from the author: This post is free to read thanks to my paid subscribers. You can become a paid subscriber HERE.)

Last Friday, it was reported in The Guardian:

A man has pleaded guilty to the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Warwickshire, in a case that prompted anti-asylum protests in Nuneaton.” Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, of no fixed abode, changed his plea at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, admitting the single charge of rape of a child under 13 on 22 July. Mulakhil, an Afghan national, had previously denied abducting a child, three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 at a hearing on 28 August. Co-defendant Mohammad Kabir, 23, of no fixed abode, previously pleaded not guilty to attempting to take a child, aiding and abetting rape of a child under 13, and intentional strangulation of the girl at the hearing in August. Mulakhil was assisted in the hearing with a Farsi interpreter and pleaded guilty to a single count of oral rape. Mohammad Kabir was assisted with a Pashto interpreter. The hearing did not mention the men’s nationalities or immigration status. The judge, Kristina Montgomery KC, remanded the two men in custody before a hearing on 12 December and a trial on 26 January.

This got very little coverage over the weekend, but let’s give the media the benefit of the doubt because a trial is to come. Nothing I say here should be taken to influence that trial. I am speaking about the guilty plea entered by Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, of no fixed abode, admitting the single charge of rape of a child under 13 on 22 July.

The Guardian helpfully adds, “the incident sparked protests in Nuneaton in August. Protesters marched along the town’s high street holding St George’s cross and Union Jack flags, while a handful wore clothing bearing Nazi imagery. Speakers told the crowd: ‘England is doomed. You cannot stop it by protesting. The far right must unite’.

So, you see, you have to be a member of the far–right and indeed have Nazi inclinations if you are protesting the rape of a 12-year-old girl. No decent person would join such a protest.

I looked up Nuneaton on the map. It is about an hour outside Birmingham and an hour in the other direction from the beautiful and very English, Stratford–upon–Avon. This was, of course, the birthplace of the greatest English writer William Shakespeare. No one in Afghanistan built these towns and they have absolutely no business being there.

We are not told whether Mr. Ahmad Mulakhil, who is 23 years old and needed a Farsi interpreter when he pleaded guilty to one count of oral rape against a 12-year-old child, was one of the 25,000 Afghans that the Royal Air Force helpfully flew into Britain after an email error.

Nor do we know if he is one of the military-aged men who came over on the dinghy from Calais that are always escorted by the Royal Navy. Perhaps he was smuggled in on the back of a lorry.

We are not told anything. We are told that Ahmad Mulakhil was of “no fixed abode.” But he did have an abode of sorts – that abode was England.

It is not normal to allow your country to be invaded by military-aged men from totally foreign countries with misogynistic cultures. This is deviant.

There are people who will object to my term “military-aged men” and that, instead, these men are “vulnerable,” fleeing terrible, awful war zones. Instead, we are told we have a moral obligation to take in the Ahmad Mulakhils of the world, no matter how many come. That Britain and indeed Ireland are morally obliged to grant refuge and asylum to these men who come from a country that has banned women from speaking in public, from school and condemned women to die in childbirth because they cannot be attended by male doctors and women are not permitted to become one.

I say to you politicians, immigration lawyers and refugee charity workers: you are a moral disgrace. You have dedicated yourself to importing men who are a direct and present danger to women and girls in this country. You have devoted yourself to undermining the rule of law, destroying public trust in democratic institutions, including politics and the judiciary. You are a special kind of scum. You and your inverted, disordered sense of moral superiority do not fool me. You are directly responsible for every single attack on women and girls that is carried out by a military-aged man from misogynistic cultures who has been imported into England and Ireland. Every single one. There should be zero asylum from these countries. Zero.

To my readers, if you think that the reforms proposed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood MP are going to become law, you are mistaken. I explain in the article below why this is not going to happen, but in short, you cannot make serious changes to asylum laws in a country that has an institutional open border. That is not going to happen.

Read more: Mahmood v Hermer, Laura Perrins, 18 November 2025

About the Author

Laura Perrins is a former Irish and English barrister and conservative commentator. She publishes articles on her Substack page ‘Laura’s Substack’ and currently writes for Gript. She has also written for publications including the Daily Mail, The Telegraph and the Catholic Herald. Perrins helped to co-found the Conservative Woman media outlet in 2014, but moved on from being co-editor of the site in 2021. As well as on Substack, you can follow Perrins on Twitter (now X) HERE.

Featured image taken from ‘Labour is normalising our new age of mass migration’, Prosperity Institute, 27 May 2025

Please share our story!