Nearly half of Netflix’s children’s shows feature LGBT propaganda

Nearly half of Netflix’s children’s shows, 41%, feature LGBT content, according to a report by Concerned Women for America.

Children’s programming is a powerful tool for changing culture by speaking directly to children.

The inclusion of LGBT content in children’s programming is encouraged by organisations like the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (“GLAAD”), which tracks representation in media and aims to increase LGBT visibility.

By Beth Brelje, as Published by The Federalist on 9 December 2025

While Netflix and Warner Bros. lock horns over a possible merger, some parents are worried it will expand the LGBT messaging seen in nearly half of Netflix’s children’s programming to other programs that would come under its umbrella.

By age four, most children [in the USA], 58 per cent, have their own video tablet, according to Common Sense Media. But the shows aimed at children can’t be trusted with your child’s brain.

Television producers are using their entertainment platforms to normalise LGBT values in the minds of very impressionable audiences and it is becoming the rule, not the exception.

Some 41 per cent of children’s shows on Netflix are pushing the LGBT agenda, according to a recently released report by Concerned Women for America (“CWA”).

Netflix is using a children’s cartoon, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, to push same-sex sexual relationships and the LGBTQ agenda.



This is the blatant sexual indoctrination of innocent children.



CWA analysed Netflix programming ratings for children and found 41 per cent of both G-rated and TV-Y7-rated series on Netflix contain LGBT content.

The Netflix series Ada Twist, Scientist, is geared toward kids ages 7 and up. The show’s tagline promises Ada and her two best friends, “are asking big questions – and working together to discover the truth about everything!” But they don’t ask questions in the episode that has the kids planning, attending and celebrating a wedding between two men. They just want to find some glitter to make the wedding perfect. The episode includes several kisses between the men.

YIKES. Ada Twist, Scientist, a show for 7-YEAR-OLDS on @Netflix, showcases young students coming together to set up and celebrate their teacher’s gay wedding.



It is not an accident that more LGBT characters are being written into storylines across media. It is encouraged by the nonprofit Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (“GLAAD”). Each year, GLAAD produces the “Where We Are on TV Report,” tracking representation.

“Between 1 June 2024 and 31 May 2025, GLAAD counted 489 LGBT regular or recurring characters in total. This is a 4% increase and 21 additional characters from 468 characters counted in the previous edition,” the 2025 report said.

What’s shocking is how much representation is aimed at children. LGBT activists are well aware that parents feel it is not a topic for their children to explore without parental guidance. Sneaking it into children’s programming is a blatant attempt to change the culture.

Today’s Strawberry Shortcake is a far cry from the beloved 1980s character. Some of the characters are “transberries.” When Strawberry Shortcake and her pal are thrilled at the sight of a fancy dress in the colours of the trans flag, their “nonbinary” friend tells them their positive reaction is the “Correct response!” And a big man in a spectacular ball gown explains that he loves, “Living out loud as my most authentic self,” while trying to trick everyone into thinking he is a woman. Perfectly normal, kids.

The CWA report warns that some series parents may recall as safe to watch when they were children have added LGBT characters. These include Magic School Bus, Power Rangers, Baby-Sitter’s Club, She-Ra, and Fairly OddParents.

“Audiences may have become inured to such content on sitcoms and dramas intended for adult audiences; they might reasonably have assumed that children’s programming would be exempt from identity politics,” the report reads. “After all, children’s programming has historically focused on developing social skills and school readiness. Why would there be any need for discussions about adult preoccupations like sexual preference and gender identity?”

In October, CWA CEO and President Penny Nance sent a letter to Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Theodore Sarandos explaining that conversations about sexuality are sensitive, different for each family and should happen when the parent decides the time is right.

“No parent wants to be forced to have a conversation about adult sexual preferences or gender identity with their child because of a cartoon,” Nance wrote.

OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.



This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS



It’s being promoted on @netflix kids now.



Netflix cancelled ‘Dead End Paranormal Park’ in 2023 after two seasons. The show got a lot of attention for its main character, a gay transgender boy. But the show also had a lot of dark imagery, including a devil-like character, hauntings and full cleavage drawn on at least one character.

CWA has asked to speak with Netflix about its children’s programming, but it has not yet engaged with CWA, the group said in a press release.

OMG. CoComelon Lane, a Netflix show for CHILDREN, showcases a little boy in a dress, dancing for his two gay dads.



