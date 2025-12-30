UN’s 17 genocidal development goals are the driving force behind child sex trafficking

Please share our story!

Child protection attorney Elizabeth Yore exposes the global trafficking networks that prey on migrant children and operate with institutional cover.

She criticises the United Nations and Vatican-backed policies that fuel trafficking while silencing pro-life voices.

From missing children in the US to exploited surrogates and the commodification of motherhood, Yore reveals a growing movement to erase the natural family. She warns that globalist agendas, like climate rhetoric and gender ideology, are being used to normalise abuse under the guise of compassion.

Life Site News: The War on Children and the Family Exposed | Elizabeth Yore, 26 December 2025 (51 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE. The following is a summary of the presentation given in the video.

Table of Contents

Introduction

At the Rome Life Forum on 4-5 December, cardinals, bishops, politicians and pro-life leaders gathered from across the world to expose the diabolical disorientation of the Deep Church and the evils of the Deep State facing our world today.

One of the speakers at the event was the founder of Yore Children, Elizabeth Yore. Yore is a child protection attorney specialising in the investigation of missing, abducted and exploited children.

Yore was born and raised a Catholic in Chicago. “Chicago is infamous as the home of the mafia boss Al Capone; the political base of the radical activist Saul Alinsky, the author of ‘The Rules for Radicals’, which was dedicated to lucifer. It’s the corporate home of the Hyatt Hotels, the billionaire Pritsker family [and] the sugar daddy of the transgender movement. It’s the adoptive home of President Barack Obama, the home of Hillary Clinton, the home of John Podesta of Pizzagate fame and the episcopal home of Joseph Bernardine, the seamless garment guru who was modelled after Malachi Martin’s satanic character in ‘Windswept House’,” she said.

When Yore began her quest to investigate and find missing and abducted children and human trafficking victims, she had no idea that the work would involve investigating priests, bishops and cardinals for child sex abuse and cover-ups.

“Never could I have imagined that this would be my work,” she said. “Never could I imagine … [that the] Catholic Church [is] collecting billions from the federal government to facilitate human sex trafficking through mass migration.”

“Modernity has declared all-out war on children,” she said. “The global elite demanded that children be aborted, exploited, silenced, trafficked, killed, euthanised, sterilised, transitioned, corrupted, pornified, groomed, sexualised, surrogated, genitally mutilated, bioengineered, drugged, re-gendered, transgendered, bigendered, sold, sliced and diced for body parts, for vaccines, for experimentation, drugged and sacrificed on the demonic high altar of depopulation.”

“Satan is on the march,” she said, quoting Father Malachi Martin. “And the rich and famous are in lockstep as they snuff out life, obliterate innocence, dismantle the family and destroy freedom by engaging in modern slavery.”

Human Trafficking, George Soros and the United Nations

Sex and labour trafficking are happening everywhere, worldwide, every day. “Sex trafficking is happening everywhere. And although slavery has existed through the centuries, never has it flourished as it has now,” Yore said.

Who is behind it?

Yore showed the image below to demonstrate George Soros’ involvement. “You’ll notice on the lower left-hand side [that] child trafficking is one of his major agenda items to destroy the church.”

Yore describes Soros as a “demonic octopus” with global tentacles that operates in secrecy, knows no boundaries and devours its victims. His master plan, Yore said, is being implemented by the United Nations (“UN”).

The UN, along with a network of 240 non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”), principally Catholic charities working with paramilitary and drug smuggling cartels, is involved in destabilising the world with mass illegal immigration under the guise of human rights and human dignity. “Within 10 years, the UN’s fast and furious replacement migration programme with promises of a sustainable way of life is creating [a] civilization hell,” Yore said.

The Victims

Yore played a short video clip which summarised how the victims of this global trafficking operation are lured in and then abused. They are often lured with promises of a better life but they end up being trapped, beaten and forced into prostitution or other forms of exploitation, with many being drugged, threatened, terrorised and bonded by trauma to their abusers.

First-world countries like the United States create the demand for human trafficking, while poor countries provide the supply, Yore said. Nearly 50 million people are trafficked around the globe, according to the International Labour Organisation.

Human trafficking is the second most profitable criminal activity in the United States, with the average age of entry into sex trafficking being 12 to 14 years old, and traffickers often target minor victims online, on the street, in large public spaces such as sporting events or shopping malls, through friends and social media or recruitment by other young people at schools or after school programmes.

Underage victims make up 50% of the detected trafficked people in the United States. A recent study found that one in three girls and one in five boys are sexually molested, making them vulnerable to traffickers.

Yore continued to list some facts and figures, “Jaw-dropping data points that one rapist has been allowed to rape 260 children on average before ever being caught. An estimated 3% to 5% of the general population are believed to be paedophiles. The FBI contends that only 1 to 10% of all incidents involving child molestation even gets reported to law enforcement. Hence, child sexual abuse is the most under-reported crime by far.”

“Is it any wonder that human trafficking is flourishing?”

The Vendors

The purveyors of human trafficking include the global elite, street thugs, terrorists and organised crime. This lucrative criminal enterprise saturates all levels of society. “From the high society European halls of power and royalty to the islands of the Caribbean to global corporate boardrooms, every shire in England, every province in Italy, every county in America,” Yore said.

It is being protected by corruption, complacency and denial, and operates in plain sight. For example, the UK Pakistani grooming rape gangs and global criminal networks of violent drug lords and transnational cartels such as the jihadist militant organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (“ISIS”), Nigerian jihadist terrorist organisation Boko Haram, Salvadoran criminal gang MS-13 and Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua.

The Vatican’s Human Trafficking Conference

Yore attended the Vatican’s human trafficking conference titled ‘Trafficking in Human Beings: Modern Slavery’ in November 2013, which was attended by officials from the Obama administration, leftists from the UN and various international NGOs.

Yore expected that the Holy See would provide the moral leadership to attack this global plague of sexual predation. But she was “stunned by what awaited [her] at the human trafficking conference.”

“I was immediately struck by the baffling and uneasy feeling that I was in enemy territory,” she said.

To her horror, she heard the Vatican invited speakers espouse the absurd argument that climate change was one of the causes of human trafficking. She realised a radical shift was underway early in the Pope Francis regime.

The Vatican’s human trafficking conference did not reflect her firsthand experience of investigating human trafficking. Instead, it promoted the United Nations and its New World Order. The UN’s New World Order is being promoted through Agenda 2030’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”).

During the conference, Yore found herself wondering, “Why was the Vatican human trafficking conference promoting a universal basic income? Why was the Vatican advancing global migration into Europe? Why was the Vatican promoting, of all people, Jeffrey Sachs, the acolyte of George Soros, in the demonic UN Agenda 2030? What did any of this have to do with human trafficking?”

“Frankly,” she said, “I thought that the Vatican, which had covered up clergy sex abuse, was now engaging in another cover-up. This time, the cover-up involved lying and obfuscating about the causes of human trafficking.”

UN’s Goals, Human Trafficking and Mass Migration

At its 2013 human trafficking conference, the Vatican launched a full-scale public relations campaign in support of the UN’s Globalist Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. This agenda is a global plan to impose totalitarianism on the world under the guise of “build, back, better” and the Great Reset climate action.

“I slowly began to understand the high-stakes game that the Vatican was playing on behalf of the UN. The real and bloodthirsty crisis of human trafficking served as a convenient stalking horse deployed to promote the godless agenda of the UN with the specious and insulting argument [that] if we eliminate our carbon footprint, we would end human trafficking,” she said.

Yore explained further: The UN and the Vatican perpetuated the climate crisis hoax as a justification for rapid mass migration into Europe and the United States. They claimed that the climate crisis was driving this migration rather than acknowledging it as a coordinated operation funded by George Soros to topple Christian civilisations.

The UN facilitated mass illegal immigration through its network of NGOs, including Catholic charities and Catholic relief services, which were funded by US taxpayer dollars. This is a key part of the plan to impose a New World Order through Agenda 2030. “Mass migration provided the means to impose [their New World Order] and to destroy the nation state and Christianity,” Yore said.

In 2015, Pope Francis addressed the UN and stamped his papal seal on the Paris climate treaty and the UN SDGs, which include the acceptance of at least 1 million asylum seekers into Europe annually. In the same year, Soros funded the globalist-inspired mass migration into Europe. “And the Catholic Church served as the facilitator and the distribution network on behalf of the cartels, fostering an unprecedented surge in human trafficking around the world,” Yore said.

The mass migration plan was later implemented by the United States, resulting in an estimated 10 to 20 million illegals entering the US, and, contrary to assurances, human trafficking has not ended but instead soared, Yore said. And it has led to massive chaos, crime, instability, human trafficking and sexual exploitation of women and children on a large scale.

“The business of illegal mass migration was as lucrative as the green eco scam,” Yore said. “And, apparently, the climate green theology hoax is continuing with Leo, who theatrically blessed a block of ice from Greenland this past month to warn the world about global warming.”

Yore refers to the UN’s 17 SDGs as “genocidal development goals.” The UN’s goals claim to aim to end poverty, provide complete justice and bring about a utopia on earth – but behind these goals are targets such as abortion, LGBT, radical destabilisation of the family and the radical sexualisation of children.

The UN’s targets include promoting homosexual education in kindergarten and preschool, ensuring that little children will have sexual partners, and the Vatican has partnered with the UN to promote these goals, which include contraception, abortion and the transgender agenda.

The plan aims to eliminate nation-states, family units and private property. Among others, it aims to mandate multiple vaccines, universal austerity income, government ownership of children, destruction of genders, microchipping, digital ID and geometric surveillance (aka Chinese-style social credit scoring).

The SDGs are built on lies and illusory promises. Population control is disguised as health, and propaganda is disguised as education and equity. It is a subversive global plan of compliance, subjugation and digital IDs, Yore said and shared a version of the image below to demonstrate some of the other true aims of the UN’s genocidal goals.

New World Order UN Agenda 212030 Mission Goals Gang Stalking Mind Control Cults 8 May 2020

The Vatican has promoted the UN’s SDGs as a solution to human trafficking. But this promise has been repeatedly delayed, with the goalpost moving from 2020 to 2025 and again to 2030. “This is what they do,” Yore said of the promises made to hoodwink the public, “They don’t think anybody’s going to hold them accountable.”

The promotion of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals has led to a massive propaganda agenda that has saturated societies with transgender mania. Yore predicts that the next step will be the promotion of paedophilia as a natural sexual preference.

As Archbishop Vigano said last year, the elites have infiltrated the highest levels of Western institutions to implement their criminal plan, which is being carried out by unelected bureaucrats of the UN and the European Union.

“I witnessed firsthand and up close very early on in the Francis Vatican the usurpation and transfer of papal power into the hands of the Globalists. Francis and his minions had sold the church’s sacred treasure, its moral voice, to the radical demonic agenda of the global elite at the UN, the WEF [and] the WHO,” Yore said.

The Vatican, under the leadership of Francis, marched in lockstep with the lockdown of churches, schools and sacraments, while also trading away the most vulnerable women and children to a diabolical overlord who “not only cared nothing for them, but also [implemented] policies which would cause human trafficking to proliferate around the world. The UN and its Vatican manservant had no intention of abating the menace of global human trafficking.”

The UN and its partners have infiltrated and usurped the one governing entity that would have stopped them in their tracks – the Holy See – and are now working to establish a planetary agenda that will enslave everyone, with the Vatican paying homage to the diabolical Globalists.

The New Catholic Church

The implementation of the UN’s sustainable development goals is ongoing in the church and in parishes, with 193 countries, including the Vatican, signing on to these SDGs, which will erase cultural, religious, legal and moral identity from nation-states and impose an unknown and unaccountable totalitarian authority under a one world government.

Additionally, the Catholic Church is erasing and supplanting Catholicism with a new church that will bring about the eradication of dogma, and the destruction of faith and sacraments, to assist the implementation of this diabolical global plan that includes dismantling the family, destroying the innocence of children, eradicating Christianity and the subjugation of people.

Societal Destruction by Mass Migration

“Our globalist betterers, the elites, the self-appointed, unaccounted Wizards of Oz – the European Union, the United Nations, Davos, Bilderberg, Open Society, G20, and the Synodal Church of Francis and Leo – and deep state complicit politicians, greedy NGO’s plot to eradicate social identity, peace and prosperity through mass migration of unknown persons from the third world who flaunt and violate the values and laws of the host nation,” Yore said.

The unrestrained migration into Europe since 2015 has resulted in churches and cathedrals being burned to the ground, priests being stabbed to death and soaring sexual crimes against women and children by violent Islamists who refuse to assimilate, contribute and integrate into the host culture and outright defy its laws and societal interventions. It has “imploded our beautiful Europe,” Yoke said.

The Soros migrant master plan has “masterfully worked” in Europe and is now being applied in the US. The rapid and voluminous mass invasion of the third world into the US from 2021 to 2024 is causing an educational, cultural, societal and financial shockwave.

Over 452,000 unaccompanied minor children are lost and missing, disappearing into thin air, in the US. The Mexican cartels’ income from smuggling illegal immigrants into America has soared from $500 million in 2018 to $13 billion in 2022.

Catholic Charities and Child Trafficking

“The US border invasion is a predator’s paradise,” Yore said. “Nearly half a million children … Half a million children who do not speak English. Half a million children who have no protector, no parent, no guardian. Half a million children surrounded by strangers. Half a million children who arrive at our border with no identification. Who arrive at our border at the behest of a violent cartel member. A child with only a little Post-it note attached to its clothing with a delivery address. For heaven’s sake, an Amazon package has more identity than these children crossing the border.”

A whistle-blower, Tara Rodas, a federal employee for two decades, came forward in 2023 to expose the truth behind the bishops’ so-called humanitarian pipeline and the US government’s handling of the crisis at the border. She revealed that children are being taken from the border and sent to unknown destinations, to unvetted persons, within 10 to 14 days, raising concerns about their safety and well-being.

A significant number of unaccompanied alien children are being exploited by cartels through child pornography and drug trafficking, with a study estimating that 60% of these children are caught by cartels. This is a highly profitable business as a child can be sold multiple times a day, year after year, generating millions of dollars.

Catholic Charities, one of the largest providers on the southern border, has been found to have broken down completely, Yore said. A Senate Minority Report revealed institutional gross neglect, shocking abuse and massive failure, including the lack of DNA testing, biometrics, fingerprints and background checks on sponsors and adults living in sponsor homes.

“Catholic Charities knew what they were doing in this dump and run operation,” Yore said. “Children were placed in sponsor homes without even seeing the inside or living conditions of the home. Once placed in the home … there was no follow-up with the children or the sponsors to determine if the children were alive, fed, schooled, clothed, receiving medical care, abused and even still residing in the home. In fact, a help hotline was set up to assist the children. They received 65,000 calls in the first few months. There was no one assigned to answer the calls.”

“Predators are heat-seeking missiles when it comes to targeting vulnerable children. And these were vulnerable children. And what really infuriates me is that Catholic charities, the bishops, Catholic relief services knew damn well what they were doing at the border. They knew that they were facilitating human trafficking,” she added.

Catholic charities, having decades of experience in foster care and child protection, knew about stringent rules and policies, including criminal background checks, monthly home inspections and parent and sponsor training. Yet, “Catholic charities ignored it all and made upwards of $8 billion to facilitate the largest invasion of illegal immigrants into the United States,” Yore said. “They abandoned children for a federal payday. While migrants, cartels and terrorists stormed the southern border of America, Pope Francis called it a human right.”

The Trump administration has located around 30,000 of the 452,000 missing children, with some found to be dead, trafficked, raped, not in school or severely neglected. Some sponsors have been arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, over 400,000 children who do not speak English are missing, somewhere in America. The catastrophic results of human trafficking and the abandonment of children in the United States have yet to be fully realised, and this avoidable tragedy will have long-lasting effects for generations to come.

“While the Vatican bemoans the ecological cry of ‘Mother Earth’, whatever that is, we Americans must deal with the cry of these abandoned and missing children in our midst,” Yore said.

Jeffrey Epstein is a prominent example of a global human trafficker but, as Yore noted, there are many more people like him operating in the shadows. To demonstrate, she shared a trailer for the 2020 documentary ‘Blind Eyes Opened’, which stated that the United States is one of the largest consumers of human trafficking, with many children being used for the commercial sex trade – those who buy into this market are fuelling the demand.

Fathom Entertainment: Blind Eyes Opened, 2019

Yore ended her presentation with a call to action and words of victory.

“Our Catholic pro-life voices must flood the airwaves, the cyberspace, the public square to save the children,” she said.

“We are fed up with the elite power plays, their satanic games, their corrupt alliances, their filthy money, their blood sacrifices, their bloody wars, their phoney jabs and their deadly labs, their satanic child exploitation. We must yell from the rooftops to the global elites, ‘Your precious, fragile climate has indeed changed. The keys to the kingdom belong to Jesus Christ, not to you’.

“I am heartened that the scales are falling from our eyes. The elite demonic money lenders who prey on the vulnerable have been outed. ‘We will not be cancelled or gaslit or outmanoeuvred. We do not trust you, we do not believe you and, most importantly, we vastly outnumber you by the billions and we will defeat you’.”

