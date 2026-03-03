[…] The BBC is bent and dangerous, and so is YouTube and Wikipedia […]

Please share our story!

In his latest observations (number 297), Dr. Vernon Coleman provides advice on how to distinguish between truth-tellers and disinformation agents. He suggests that if people discuss topics related to the globalist agenda and still maintain a thriving YouTube channel, they are part of the conspiracy.

Everyone knows the BBC is bent, stuffed to the gills with misinformation, disinformation and lies and could, in Dr. Coleman’s view, be classified as a terrorist organisation – YouTube is even worse.

He also offers an opinion on Wikipedia’s content. Everyone with working brain tissue knows that Wikipedia is dangerous, crooked and never to be trusted, he writes.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 6 + 5 =



By Dr. Vernon Coleman

1. A survey has shown that half the people in Britain no longer bother to try to get in touch with their GP when they are ill. They find it easier to just “cope,” live in pain or quietly die rather than to try to speak to one of the overpaid, underworked crustaceans pretending to be GPs. Cynical and sceptical as I have become, I confess that even I was shocked when GPs fought back after the Government told them that they should provide appointments on the day for patients with urgent health problems. In olden times, every patient would be seen on the day they felt they needed to be seen. No exceptions. Today’s GPs are utterly worthless and should be melted down and sold for scrap. The money saved should be spent improving Accident and Emergency services and ambulance services. (A woman in her 90s was recently left lying on the floor in agony for ten days because a broken hip is no longer considered an emergency. For the record, heart attacks and strokes aren’t considered an emergency either. I’m not sure what is considered an emergency. Probably an acute attack of ADHD or a momentary fault on Facebook.) As I keep saying, there is no effective health care in Britain. The so-called health care professions have deliberately destroyed health care to please their billionaire conspiracy masters. Overpaid and underworked GPs are now going to be given a bribe of £4,000 a year to prescribe deadly weight loss injections, which I wouldn’t use as a drain cleaner. I doubt if any of the prescribing doctors will know anything about the side effects of the stuff they’re paid extra to prescribe. Just as with the rebranded flu from 2020, they’ll just take the money and keep their eyes and minds closed. The trust that used to exist between patients and doctors has been completely eroded, leaving behind only scepticism, fear and loathing.



2. There is now only one person in the UK not suffering from something on the Autism Spectrum.



3. Jersey has approved a “murder by doctor” euthanasia law and people were pictured hugging each other in celebration. Don’t they understand anything? Don’t they read? Don’t they look at what is happening (for example) in Canada, where euthanasia will soon be the main cause of death. When a country approves of euthanasia (they call it assisted dying for some reason) the poor, the mentally ill, the disabled and the unemployed will be quickly lined up for death by doctor. And, contrary to the lies told by stupid campaigners, assisted dying is neither painless nor dignified. And there are people who think this is a good idea. I despair of man and womankind, I really do. I bet the zombies who vote for death by doctor all believe in recycling and global warming, and that germs don’t exist. In the UK, “Free Suits” Comrade Starmer made a big mistake and tried to wheedle through the “murder by doctor” bill as a private members’ enterprise. Having sent copies of Jack King’s book on euthanasia to every Lord, I am delighted to report that it looks as though the Bill will fail in the Lords and will not become law. Comrade Starmer will then either have to abandon the damned thing, or try again and admit that the murder by doctor scheme is Government policy. If you want to help stop euthanasia in Britain (and we can win this battle), please buy copies of Jack King’s book `They want to kill us: Here’s how and why’ (click HERE) and send them to politicians and journalists. It’s a global bestseller on this subject. The royalty levels are somewhere between minute and non-existent, and Dr King and I both use modest earnings to buy and distribute armfuls of these two books.



4. Everywhere I look there are shills and controlled opposition masquerading as truth tellers. A quick test to identify the shills: see if they have a YouTube channel. If YouTube allows them to air their views, then their views are clearly acceptable to the conspirators. YouTube is even worse than the BBC. Everyone knows the BBC is bent, stuffed to the gills with misinformation, disinformation and lies and could in my view be classified as a terrorist organisation, and so no one trusts anything the BBC broadcasts. (Terrorism is defined as the use of violence or intimidation in the pursuit of political aims. The BBC’s promotion of the covid-19 vaccine and suppression of essential truths was intimidating and was done, I believe, to satisfy political aims.) But the innocent, the naïve and the gullible forget that YouTube is also oppressive, censorious and dangerous to our souls. Just remember: If you see and hear it on YouTube, it has been approved by the people who want to kill you. Anyone with a YouTube channel and offering advice on anything other than roller skating giraffes is one of THEM and not to be trusted. And I mean anyone. No exceptions.



5. While they are still breathing and have a pulse, pensioners should not be expected to pay tax. By the time a worker reaches the age of 65, they will have been paying tax for decades. Those who carry on working (in a noble attempt to make ends meet) should be exempt from all taxes.



6. Everyone with working brain tissue knows that Wikipedia is dangerous, crooked and never to be trusted (see my recent article on the HPV vaccine for an example) and should be banned immediately – with the staff and editors arrested en masse for using lies and propaganda to cold-bloodedly ruin people’s lives. The percentage of information on the average Wikipedia page is insufficient to satisfy the normal daily requirements of a seriously deranged adult, according to figures laid down in a straight line by the World Health Authority in 1851. Forensic analysis shows that the average Wikipedia page contains 92% prejudice, 2.3% irony, 4% rumour, 28% wishful thinking, 92% saturated fat, 15% errors, 48% commercially expedient lies, 35% exaggeration, 12% folklore and 249.8% error.



7. The word is that 6,000 junior hospital doctors suffer from ADHD and cannot do their jobs properly as a result. Did they all diagnose one another?



8. In the bad old days, a man came round every three months to read gas and electricity meters. In the interests of making everyone’s life more tedious, the energy companies now expect customers to read their own meters every month and send the results in online. (They still manage to write to me every week by post to tell me that our smart meter is waiting to be fitted but it is apparently not possible to send bills, etc., through the post.) Why was it OK to read the meters every three months when a bloke in a cheap suit and a peaked cap did it, but necessary for it to be done every month now that I have the responsibility? And why do they seem to take no notice when I send in a reading? And why do they always take too much money and never too little – so that I always seem to have a healthy credit balance with them? What a mystery. I ask these questions not expecting any answers but just wanting to share my psychic pain.



9. The NHS should cancel the expenditure of time and effort on infertility problems until the waiting list for cancer patients has been cleared. Patients with cancer are dying unnecessarily because of long waiting lists. No one dies of infertility.



10. The next meeting of the “There are no Germs” society has been cancelled. All the members have caught the flu and are too poorly to attend. “Just because we all caught it off one another at our last meeting doesn’t mean it’s infectious,” sniffed one. “It’s true that Potty McGrotty was coughing and sneezing all through our last meeting and we all came down with the same symptoms within days, but it was just a series of coincidences and probably caused because Pluto was rising in Capricorn.” (Sorry. The “no germ” people are so ignorant, stupid and humourless I really can’t resist teasing them. If I didn’t laugh at their stupidity and arrogance, I would cry. These insane, ignorant cultists have damaged the battle against the conspirators massively, and their attacks on those of us sharing the truth are unforgiveable. They may be too ignorant to understand it, but the “no germ” cultists are working for the conspirators and the WEF. That’s why they are allowed a presence on YouTube and social media.)



11. Now that we’ve moved to Vienna to be closer to Demel, the Café Mozart and the Sperl, we’ve bought a new bird table. Stupidly, instead of going to the garden centre, I bought one online. The two boxes in which the bird table arrived contained 34 bits and pieces. I’ve already spent an afternoon trying to fix it together. They recommended using a screwdriver but I’m afraid I used the blunt end of an axe instead. I am confident that when I’ve finished, I will have a very useful rabbit hutch. Or just a nice piece of modern sculpture. Or, most likely, a pile of expensive firewood. If I’d wanted to make a Lego something, I’d have bought something made by Lego. Why do so many companies send the bits instead of the finished article? That’s another rhetorical question. And so far, I’ve needed half a box of sticking plasters and a tube of antiseptic ointment. We pay and then we build and suffer. Vienna is very welcoming, thank you. We’re settling in very nicely, though surrounded still by boxes of books.



12. Update on item No 2: The one person in the UK who wasn’t on the autism spectrum has just self-diagnosed herself as being on the autism spectrum. This is terrific news. Everyone in the UK is now officially autistic and therefore disabled and unable to work.



13. Since the UK branch of the Saxe-Coburg family is likely to be disbanded because of the activities of the member formerly known as Prince, it seems likely that we will soon be able to welcome King Harry and Queen Meghan from the American branch of the family. Free jam for everyone, perchance?



14. It has been suggested that all young people should have ECGs. Apparently, doctors are still puzzled as to why so many young people are developing myocarditis or having heart attacks. No one has suggested that the problem might be alleviated if idiot doctors stopped giving the toxic, deadly, useless covid-19 vaccine.



15. I have hired an AI avatar to eat healthily and take regular exercise on my behalf. As it looks after my health for me, I shall sit in my armchair, sip malt whisky, nibble Sacher-Torte and enjoy a good book.



16. I am convinced that the Green Party is supported by people who never work but live on benefits. Does anyone know a Green Party supporter who has a job and pay taxes? That’s another rhetorical question. Of course you don’t. The ultra-fascist Greens (a horrifying and rising force throughout the world) are the dream party of the Conspirators. The recent by-election will push Comrade Starmer even further to the left. Benefits will rise, immigration will rise, debt will rise, inflation will rise, taxes will rise. And there will be more wars and even more net zero nonsense. As I pointed out many moons ago, the next election will result in a coalition between Labour and the Greens. Perfect for the conspirators.



17. I wish someone would invent a gadget which turned off other people’s phones. I’d buy one in an instant. And when they’ve done that, how about a gadget which turns off other people’s unruly kids? You just point it at them and kapow – glorious silence. (I’m allowed to say these things because I’ve already been discredited and libelled to death.)



18. Have you noticed that teachers don’t like teaching, doctors don’t like doctoring and dentists all want to do something else?



19. I suffer terribly from road incandescence whenever I see or hear a whining, pedestrian-killing electric car. The people who buy these silly toy vehicles are stupid, ill-informed and sanctimonious. Electric cars do far more damage to the environment than proper cars. And electric cars require vast amounts of electricity which is largely produced by burning fossil fuels.



20. I would love to be the sole doctor on a small island somewhere miles from so-called civilisation. Antoinette and I would live in a sturdy wind-proof cottage with a white picket fence and would keep hens for their eggs and sheep for their wool. Antoinette would provide the cool, soft hand for troubled brows and I would be gruff and grow an impressive moustache. I would wear stout boots and a tweed suit and do my home visits on foot. There would be no phones, no TV, no radio and mail, and chocolate would be delivered by boat every three months. Or maybe every six months would be better. We would eat the chocolate and burn the mail unopened.



21. Next week has been designated “World Don’t Get Vaccinated Week.” There will be adverts on television and speeches from prominent politicians encouraging people not to get vaccinated and not to have their children vaccinated.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

Featured image taken from ‘BBC announces landmark deal to make bespoke content for YouTube’, The Guardian, 21 January 2026