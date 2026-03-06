Please share our story!

Since 2018, the NHS has been increasingly adopting AI into healthcare. This is part of a long-term government strategy.

The prevailing excuse for needing the NHS to adopt AI is long waiting times. The Tony Blair Institute claims AI is required because patients are frequently put into the wrong queue by incompetent NHS staff.

The NHS is increasingly adopting AI receptionists. These AI systems are part of a broader NHS strategy to use AI for appointment scheduling, test result notifications, referral analysis and triage.

It is claimed the move is to improve patient access, reduce missed appointments and free up staff time for clinical care. Unsurprisingly, patients and staff have expressed concerns about reduced human interaction and over-reliance on technology, emphasising the need for more doctors and face-to-face care.

Apart from concerns about the quality of patient care, the following are AI receptionists that are being trialled or used by the NHS, which goes some way in highlighting another danger of digitalised socialised medicine – use and abuse of the system by controligarchs who think the world is overpopulated. Firstly, a brief history of how we got here.

Table of Contents

A Brief History of NHS’ AI Programme

The plan to use AI in the NHS has been in the pipeline for longer than most people might think. In 2018, an NHS hospital trust became the first to use AI as secretaries. It was claimed that the aim was to cut costs.

“Ipswich Hospital, run by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, has ’employed’ three virtual workers to free up staff from ‘mundane and repetitive tasks’, such as submitting scans and blood test results,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The software, built by the automation technology company Thoughtonomy, monitors incoming referrals from GPs throughout the day. It deciphers the reason for referral and supporting information, such as blood test results.”

The AI program was initially being used in five specialist units – neurology, cardiology, urology, nephrology and haematology. If the AI had to be shut down, human secretaries “would just go back to what they normally do,” Darren Atkins said.

At the time, Atkins was the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust’s Deputy Director of ICT. He went on to become the Chief Technology Officer (Automation and AI) at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. It’s difficult to establish whether he is still employed by the NHS, as there is no further reference to him in news articles and his LinkedIn profile describes him as “an award-winning entertainer” specialising in “providing balloon entertainment services.” Bizarre as it seems, this appears to be the correct profile for Atkins based on THIS LinkedIn post.

In June 2023, Pulse Today, which provides news for GPs, reported that a 15-year strategy[See note] was due to be published that week. “[It] is expected to set out how automated robotic processes can be used to schedule appointments, flag test results and analyse patient referrals, as well as using AI software such as ChatGPT to transcribe doctors’ notes, Pulse Today said.

However, “Clear ethical standards and guidance are needed for the use of AI in healthcare settings or there is a risk of damaging trust between doctors and their patients, a report from the Council of Europe has warned,” the outlet said.

On the same day, the Daily Mail reported that Rishi Sunak, then Prime Minister, said that the plan for the NHS to use AI receptionists would “reduce our reliance” on foreign staff, while also helping to tackle chronic NHS waiting lists.

The week before, then Health Secretary Steve Barclay had unveiled a £21 million fund to use AI to speed up cancer diagnoses and treatment times and slash record waiting lists.

Additionally, a scheme was being devised for unqualified doctors to be released onto NHS patients, much like an apprentice scheme. “Tens of thousands of aspiring doctors are expected to start working in the NHS without going to university. Instead, they would ‘earn while they learn’ for five years, before sitting the same exam as medical students to become doctors,” the Daily Mail reported. “Officials believe up to one in 10 doctors and a third of all nurses could eventually be trained through this radical new approach to recruitment.”

The two schemes shouldn’t be viewed in isolation. The “earn while they learn” training will most likely be on how to be a conduit for AI “healthcare,” rather than using human doctoring knowledge and skills.

Note: Titled the ‘ NHS Long Term Workforce Plan ’, the 15-year strategy was published on 30 June 2023 under the Conservative government. It focused on three key areas: Train, Retain and Reform. The plan was superseded by the ‘ Fit for the Future: 10 Year Health Plan for England ’, published on 3 July 2025 by the Labour government. The new plan shifted the focus onto increasing staff numbers to reshape how care is delivered. But the digital agenda has remained . The new 10-year plan includes a move from “analogue to digital,” including an NHS app – “so patients can receive advice, view their health records, draft care plans, and self-refer to local tests and services” – and “AI ‘virtual assistants’, described as a ‘doctor in your pocket’.”

AI Receptionist ANDI

ANDI asks patients questions about symptoms and needs via the phone system, then routes them to the appropriate clinician.

“Following successful use in GP practices across the country, we’re introducing Andi, our new AI Receptionist. When you select the appointments option on our phone system, Andi will ask you a series of clear questions about your symptoms and the help you need,” Brook Medical Centre says in an undated announcement. “Your answers are securely passed to our Care Navigation team via our Anima system, helping us direct you to the most appropriate clinician or service first time.”

Among others, Brook Medial Centre’s trial of their AI receptionist aims to “prioritise patients based on clinical need” and “make access fairer.” If doctors, nurses and human receptionists are not able to prioritise patients and provide fair access, we have to wonder if they are in the right job.

Another reason Brook Medical Centre gives for introducing an AI receptionist is to “reduce long waits in phone queues.” Why did they not employ an extra human receptionist, or fire their current receptionist to employ a more dedicated and efficient one?

AI Receptionist EMMA

EMMA, an AI receptionist for GP surgeries developed by QuantumLoopAI, handles hundreds of calls simultaneously for GP surgeries, answering every call instantly and reducing reception costs by up to 80%, so it is claimed. It integrates with clinical tools and supports multiple NHS languages.

Read more: Meet the ‘AI receptionist’ picking up the phone for 1,000,000 GP patients, Metro, 26 January 2026

AI Receptionist Deep Medical

Deep Medical’s AI, used in pilot programmes at Mid and South Essex NHS hospitals, predicts who is most unlikely to show up for their appointment by analysing job, childcare commitments, weather and traffic data. It automatically books backup patients from waiting lists. It is claimed that it reduces no-shows by 30%.

“NHS leaders plan to tackle the 7.6 million waiting list by clamping down on the one in 20 hospital appointments that are lost to Did Not Attends (DNAs),” Deep Medical said in 2024.

“The technology, which books appointments and predicts who will not attend, is set to be used by 10 NHS trusts across England after a successful pilot in Essex,” The Telegraph said.

On 9 February 2026, NHS Healthbridge Practice in Putney, London, announced it was introducing an AI receptionist. “When you call the surgery you will be offered the choice of an AI agent or Human agent,” the website states. “At the end of the calls the AI transcribes the information you provide, and creates an online triage request that is sent directly to the GP team on your behalf.”

AI Receptionist Asa

Asa is an AI receptionist developed by SPRYT. Patients can book, reschedule, or cancel appointments via WhatsApp at any time, with support in their preferred language through voice messages.

“Asa reassures patients, answers non-diagnostic questions, predicts no-shows and uses behavioural science and generative AI to tailor communication, improving equitable access and appointment attendance. It can send voice messages in a patient’s recorded language to improve uptake among those with poor literacy or limited English,” NHS Health Innovation East said of its project in an undated article.

Note the use of “behavioural science.” Behavioural science studies human behaviour by integrating insights from psychology, neuroscience, economics, sociology and other disciplines. Confirming that behavioural science is an integral part of the AI receptionist’s tasks, NHS Health Innovation East reiterates its use, mentioning it for a second time in the same article: “By leveraging AI and behavioural science, Asa improves healthcare accessibility, addresses inequalities and optimises NHS resources.”

The “inequalities” being referred to are largely due to a language barrier, i.e. the perceived “inequalities” are because people are not fluent in English. This is despite the UK having a single official language – English.

“The pilot is focused on increasing the uptake of cervical cancer screening, where uptake is particularly low in some underserved population groups in London, with less than 10% response rate to cervical screening invitations in some communities,” North Central London Health and Care said in an announcement, which is also undated. As indicated by an image of a WhatsApp message included within the text, the announcement is dated sometime in April 2024.

It doesn’t take much to figure out that if people are not taking up cervical screening invitations, AI-generated WhatsApp messages are unlikely to make a difference. So, what is the pilot really trying to achieve? A remark made by Dr. Doris Dippold implies the “underserved” (read non-English speaking immigrant) population that is being targeted with WhatsApp messages is training the AI programme in behavioural science:

Dr. Doris Dippold, Senior Lecturer in Intercultural Communications, University of Surrey, “This project seeks to understand how language, culture and technological barriers can affect uptake of cervical screening offers. We will use evidence from qualitative interviews and analyses of patients’ interactions with Asa to understand how Asa can be developed to better meet the needs of those groups who are currently underrepresented in cervical screening.” WhatsApp and AI get NHS first approval for appointment scheduling , North Central London Health and Care, undated

Writing about Asa, North Central London Health and Care also let the cat out of the bag that covid was used as an excuse to further the digital agenda. “The NHS has seen the introduction of a number of digital advancements since the covid pandemic,” it said. This is no coincidence.

Considering the digital agenda that is becoming pervasive in all areas of life worldwide, and the NHS is attempting to understand how to persuade people to take up “recommended” medical interventions in many languages and cultures, we should perhaps question whether the NHS is being used as an AI training ground and model for digitalising socialised healthcare globally.

The combination of psychological manipulation and socialised healthcare is a dangerous mix. Bill Gates provides ample proof of this. In 2010, he pointed out the high costs of end-of-life care in the USA and suggested the creation of a “death panel” of bureaucrats to decide whether people are worthy of medical care based on cost or age considerations.

Imagine the wholesale massacre Gates and other conspirators could legally carry out with AI running a socialised medicine system which refers patients to a “death panel” backed by a state-sponsored medically assisted suicide programme? All the while, patients are being psychologically manipulated to believe state-sponsored euthanasia is the best “treatment” for their condition.

Tony Blair Gets In On The Act

In recent years, the prevailing excuse for the implementation of AI into healthcare has been long waiting times. However, the Tony Blair Institute is using a slightly different tack. Nudging patients into accepting AI, the Institute uses waiting in the wrong queue as the problem:

Queueing is a fact of life in the NHS. But while nobody likes queuing at the best of times, it’s particularly vexing when that time is wasted. Sadly, a good proportion of those waiting for NHS treatment are almost certainly in the wrong queue – only to be redirected when they get to the front and having to start the process all over again. Not only is this incredibly inconvenient and inefficient, but it is also potentially dangerous: long waits cost lives. The systems in place to shepherd patients safely to the right service first time are not working as well as they could … One of the biggest problems is how differently GPs, 111 and 999 approach the same problem … They rely heavily on untrained receptionists and call handlers to assess patients, and where decision aids are used they are often inflexible, impersonal and difficult to change. Patients are right to be sceptical. It is estimated that about one in six GP appointments are not needed while up to 40 per cent of patients in A&E could have been seen in primary care. It’s no wonder that people often resort to the highest resource setting with the lowest barrier to entry: A&E. Patients might not know where to go when they’re unwell – up to three-quarters do not know the appropriate level of care for their need but nor are they convinced that 111 does, so they default to a service they trust. Preparing the NHS for the AI Era: Why Smarter Triage and Navigation Mean Better Health Care , Tony Blair Institute, 16 March 2025

The Tony Blair Institute is describing a badly run organisation which fewer and fewer of the UK public trust. This is some of the unavoidable pitfalls of socialised medicine. However, instead of seeking to improve NHS management, government policies or recognising that in the long-term socialised healthcare does not work, the Institute suggests furthering the digital agenda and removing clinical staff from healthcare entirely:

Given the current state of affairs, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change proposes that the government should commit to the development of an AI Navigation Assistant for every citizen. An AI Navigation Assistant could be the first step on an entirely digital pathway of care, with citizens able to self-diagnose, self-refer, self-treat and self-discharge without ever coming into contact with a clinician. Preparing the NHS for the AI Era: Why Smarter Triage and Navigation Mean Better Health Care , Tony Blair Institute, 16 March 2025

It is no coincidence that Fabian socialist and war criminal Tony Blair is also the purveyor of digital IDs globally.

Related:

AI Receptionist for Dentists

It’s not only hospitals and GP surgeries that the digital agenda is targeting. Although we found no information about dentists using AI receptionists, we thought that ending our article with the marketing from a provider of AI receptionists for dental practices, with the dystopian name ‘Hi Human’, sums up the AI ambitions in healthcare:

Effortlessly automate 75% of patient interactions – calls, web chats, messaging, end-to-end booking management, payments and analytics. No hold times. No frustration. Just happy patients and fully booked diaries. Meet Hannah, Our AI Assistant Your AI receptionist, who handles everything from “hello” to booked and paid for and beyond. Hannah, our AI-powered voice assistant engages in natural conversations, handling multiple inquiries simultaneously, responding to customer questions and processing requests efficiently. Hannah handles it all. Your AI Receptionist Built for Dental Clinics , Hi Human

This is merely the beginning …

