Wuhan Institute of Virology is developing edible vaccines and vaccines for mosquitoes to turn them into “flying vaccines”

Please share our story!

Researchers are trying to stop bats from spreading disease by inoculating them using vaccine-carrying mosquitoes. These flying vaccinators or flying syringes are being developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 9 + 3 =



Aedes aegypti mosquitoes engineered to carry vaccines in their saliva have been used in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (“WIV”) laboratory to inoculate bats against the rabies and Nipah viruses.

The Chinese researchers fed the mosquitoes blood that contained a vaccine against one of the two viruses. The vaccine is based on recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (“rVSV”).

rVSV-based vaccines are a platform using a live-attenuated, replication-competent vesicular stomatitis virus (“VSV”) as a vector to deliver antigens from other pathogens. The vaccine is engineered by replacing the gene for one protein with the gene encoding a target antigen, such as the protein from the Ebola virus.

Related:

The vaccine’s viruses replicated inside the mosquitoes and reached their salivary glands, allowing them to pass on the vaccine when feeding on bats or when the bats ate the insects.

The WIV team hopes that this method could be used to stop such viruses from spilling over from bats into humans, Nature reported on Wednesday.

We previously published an article detailing why increasing pandemic risk due to increasing zoonotic spillover is a lie that is being used to reinforce the pandemic-vaccine agenda. But if spillovers are not a problem, then their entire agenda falls apart, so the lying about bats, and other animals, passing viruses onto humans will continue.

Speaking of WIV’s latest research on mosquitoes, Bart Knols, a retired biologist who specialises in mosquito-borne diseases and founded the non-profit organisation MalariaWorld, said, “The problem with using vectors is that you cannot control what or who they bite.” For instance, it would be impossible to stop the mosquitoes from biting people who do not want to be vaccinated.

Related: Scientists want to use self-amplifying mRNA to vaccinate those who do not want to be vaccinated

GAVI published the news about WIV’s study under the title ‘Scientists turn mosquitoes into “flying vaccines”’, which is not surprising since Bill Gates has been aiming to turn mosquitoes into flying vaccinators for some time. In early 2025, we reported that Gates was funding research at Leiden University Medical Centre in the Netherlands to develop genetically modified mosquitoes to become flying vaccinators against malaria.

Gates also bankrolled British-based biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically modified mosquitoes over the USA. As with the Chinese researchers, the primary focus of Oxitec’s “Friendly Aedes program” is on Aedes aegypti, the mosquito species responsible for spreading dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

Shortly after Oxitec released their Frankenstein mosquitoes over the USA, rumours spread that cases of malaria were occurring where there hadn’t been a case for 20 years, and it couldn’t be a coincidence considering Gates’ mosquitoes had just been released. FullFact, the “fact-checking” arm of the UK government were quick to release a “fact-check” blog stating, “there is no evidence [that the reported malaria cases have] been caused by a Bill Gates-backed company which produces genetically modified mosquitoes.”

Further reading: Flashback: Chemtrails, vaccines and the many diseases they cause

A seemingly new development that is being underreported about WIV’s flying vaccinators is that they are also developing “edible vaccines,” a development that Bill Gates’ GAVI hasn’t overlooked.

“Researchers are investigating whether vaccine-carrying mosquitoes and edible vaccines could help reduce the spread of rabies and Nipah virus from bats to humans,” GAVI’s lede states, demonstrating that both methods are equally important.

“Researchers are also trialling edible vaccines for bats given through mineral-rich drinking stations,” the article’s summary highlights.

The article goes on: “The researchers also designed mineral-rich drinking stations to reach bat species that interact less with mosquitoes … The idea was that bats seeking minerals would drink from the liquid and receive an oral dose of the vaccine.”

“[Bats] were either directly exposed to mosquitoes carrying the vaccine virus or given saline laced with the vaccine. In both cases bats became immunised, either though [sic] mosquito bites, eating infected mosquitoes or drinking the vaccine-laced saline,” GAVI said.

We know what previous research on bats coming out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology produced – the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein contained in the so-called covid vaccines and the subsequent pandemic of the vaccinated. What will this latest WIV research unleash onto the world?

Please share our story!