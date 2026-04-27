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Peter Mandelson is widely known as the “Prince of Darkness” and later as the “Dark Lord,” when he was rewarded by being given a peerage. His nickname emerged in the 1990s due to his ruthless political tactics and media manipulation as a key architect of New Labour alongside Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

A new spotlight has been shed on him in recent years due to his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This has led to yet another Starmer scandal, this time surrounding Mandelson’s appointment as the UK Ambassador to the US in December 2024.

As Wikispooks points out below, there is more to Mandelson than his choice of friends; he is a supranational deep state operative, a Bilderberger and, like Starmer, a member of the Trilateral Commission.

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In 2026, several countries began blocking Wikispooks’ IP address. “Possibly someone doesn’t want you to know who “flew the plane,” who was in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black book or the identities of the 200+ Bilderbergers who were busy with covid,” Wikispooks says.

If you are in one of the countries that have blocked Wikispooks’ site, you can access it via a VPN or the Tor browser. The UK has blocked access to Wikispooks. For those who are in countries that are unable to access Wikispooks and don’t use a VPN or the Tor Browser, we have reproduced the Wikispooks page on the UK’s deep state below.

By Wikispooks, updated 9 February 2026

Peter Benjamin Mandelson, Baron Mandelson of Foy and Hartlepool, is a British politician, lobbyist and diplomat,[1] who was UK Ambassador to the US for seven months in 2025.[2]

On 1 February 2026, Lord Mandelson resigned his membership of the Labour Party, saying he didn’t want to “cause further embarrassment” by his links to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.[3]

On 2 February 2026, a Downing Street spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer believed Lord Mandelson should not be a member of the House of Lords or use his title.[4]

Background

A member of the Labour Party throughout his career, Mandelson was its director of communications from 1985 to 1990 during the leadership of Neil Kinnock. Mandelson was elected MP for Hartlepool in 1992 and, though sidelined during John Smith‘s leadership from 1992 to 1994, he became close to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as one of the architects of New Labour.

He was in the Blair cabinet as Minister without portfolio and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

He was European Commissioner for Trade from 2004 to 2008, before being elevated to the House of Lords as a life peer in 2008 and appointed Business Secretary, First Secretary of State, and finally Lord President of the Council in the Brown cabinet.

Lobbyist

After Labour lost the 2010 general election, Mandelson co-founded the lobbying firm Global Counsel. He remained active in Labour politics and was an adviser to Keir Starmer before Labour’s return to office at the UK/General election/2024.

He is the president of international think tank Policy Network, honorary president of the Great Britain–China Centre, and former chairman of strategic advisory firm and lobby group Global Counsel, which cut its ties with him in February 2026.[5]

Like Keir Starmer, Mandelson is a member of the globalist elite organisation the Trilateral Commission, a symbol of establishment power that believes in managing people rather than representing them.[6]

Activities

Tony Gosling reports that after he quit the BBC, he heard reports that if the commercially-controlled media had published a story which displeased his masters, Mandelson phoned up to demand that such slip-ups not occur again.[7]

Control

Mandelson’s name appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black book.[8]

Marriage

In October 2023, Lord Mandelson tied the knot with Reinaldo Avila da Silva at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, after 27 years together.[9]

Events Participated in

Related Document

References

About Wikispooks

Wikispooks is an online encyclopaedia founded in 2010 in the United Kingdom by Peter Presland to facilitate a collective re-examination of recent history. It focuses on the deep state cabal of elites controlling global events, “deep politics,” false flag operations and government conspiracies. It positions itself as an alternative to Wikipedia, saying that mainstream corporately funded information is corrupt and establishment-controlled.

Featured image: Gordon Brown (left), Peter Mandelson (right). Mandelson was blamed by Brown for ‘scheming’ to install Blair as Labour leader. Source: The Standard

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