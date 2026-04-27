Peter Mandelson: The Dark Lord

Peter Mandelson is widely known as the “Prince of Darkness” and later as the “Dark Lord,” when he was rewarded by being given a peerage. His nickname emerged in the 1990s due to his ruthless political tactics and media manipulation as a key architect of New Labour alongside Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.
A new spotlight has been shed on him in recent years due to his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This has led to yet another Starmer scandal, this time surrounding Mandelson’s appointment as the UK Ambassador to the US in December 2024.
As Wikispooks points out below, there is more to Mandelson than his choice of friends; he is a supranational deep state operative, a Bilderberger and, like Starmer, a member of the Trilateral Commission.
Related:
- Everything Starmer says and does meets the objectives of the Trilateral Commission, The Exposé, 6 March 2025
- The Genesis 6 Conspiracy: Trilateral Commission, Bilderbergers, Club of Rome, and Skull and Bones, The Exposé, 12 August 2025
- MI6 failed to clear Peter Mandelson for the role as ambassador to the United States, The Exposé, 2 September 2025
- Mandelson is on the RAINS List, The Exposé, 16 September 2025
- Is Keir Starmer a deep state operative? The Exposé, 15 April 2026
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In 2026, several countries began blocking Wikispooks’ IP address. “Possibly someone doesn’t want you to know who “flew the plane,” who was in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black book or the identities of the 200+ Bilderbergers who were busy with covid,” Wikispooks says.
If you are in one of the countries that have blocked Wikispooks’ site, you can access it via a VPN or the Tor browser. The UK has blocked access to Wikispooks. For those who are in countries that are unable to access Wikispooks and don’t use a VPN or the Tor Browser, we have reproduced the Wikispooks page on the UK’s deep state below.
Peter Mandelson
By Wikispooks, updated 9 February 2026
Peter Benjamin Mandelson, Baron Mandelson of Foy and Hartlepool, is a British politician, lobbyist and diplomat,[1] who was UK Ambassador to the US for seven months in 2025.[2]
On 1 February 2026, Lord Mandelson resigned his membership of the Labour Party, saying he didn’t want to “cause further embarrassment” by his links to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.[3]
On 2 February 2026, a Downing Street spokesman said Sir Keir Starmer believed Lord Mandelson should not be a member of the House of Lords or use his title.[4]
Background
A member of the Labour Party throughout his career, Mandelson was its director of communications from 1985 to 1990 during the leadership of Neil Kinnock. Mandelson was elected MP for Hartlepool in 1992 and, though sidelined during John Smith‘s leadership from 1992 to 1994, he became close to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as one of the architects of New Labour.
He was in the Blair cabinet as Minister without portfolio and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.
He was European Commissioner for Trade from 2004 to 2008, before being elevated to the House of Lords as a life peer in 2008 and appointed Business Secretary, First Secretary of State, and finally Lord President of the Council in the Brown cabinet.
Lobbyist
After Labour lost the 2010 general election, Mandelson co-founded the lobbying firm Global Counsel. He remained active in Labour politics and was an adviser to Keir Starmer before Labour’s return to office at the UK/General election/2024.
He is the president of international think tank Policy Network, honorary president of the Great Britain–China Centre, and former chairman of strategic advisory firm and lobby group Global Counsel, which cut its ties with him in February 2026.[5]
Like Keir Starmer, Mandelson is a member of the globalist elite organisation the Trilateral Commission, a symbol of establishment power that believes in managing people rather than representing them.[6]
Activities
Tony Gosling reports that after he quit the BBC, he heard reports that if the commercially-controlled media had published a story which displeased his masters, Mandelson phoned up to demand that such slip-ups not occur again.[7]
Control
Mandelson’s name appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s Black book.[8]
Marriage
In October 2023, Lord Mandelson tied the knot with Reinaldo Avila da Silva at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, after 27 years together.[9]
Events Participated in
|Event
|Start
|End
|Location(s)
|Description
|Bilderberg/1999
|3 June 1999
|6 June 1999
|Portugal
Sintra
|The 47th Bilderberg, 111 participants
|Bilderberg/2008
|5 June 2008
|8 June 2008
|US
Virginia
Chantilly
|The 56th Bilderberg, Chantilly, Virginia, 139 guests
|Bilderberg/2009
|14 May 2009
|17 May 2009
|Greece
Vouliagmeni
|The 57th Bilderberg
|Bilderberg/2011
|9 June 2011
|12 June 2011
|Switzerland
Hotel Suvretta
St. Moritz
|59th meeting, in Switzerland, 129 guests
|Bilderberg/2012
|31 May 2012
|3 June 2012
|US
Virginia
Chantilly
|The 58th Bilderberg, in Chantilly, Virginia. Unusually just 4 years after an earlier Bilderberg meeting there.
|Bilderberg/2013
|6 June 2013
|9 June 2013
|Watford
UK
|The 2013 Bilderberg group meeting.
|Bilderberg/2014
|29 May 2014
|1 June 2014
|Denmark
Copenhagen
Marriott Hotel
|The 62nd Bilderberg, with 136 guests, held in Copenhagen
|Brussels Forum/2017
|23 March 2017
|25 March 2017
|Belgium
Brussels
|Yearly discreet get-together of huge amount of transatlantic politicians, media and military and corporations, under the auspices of the CIA-close German Marshall Fund. The overarching theme was “‘End of Complacency – Era of Action?”
|Brussels Forum/2018
|8 March 2018
|10 March 2018
|Belgium
Brussels
|Annual 3-day spooky get-together of transatlantic politicians, media and military and corporations, under the auspices of the CIA and German Marshall Fund. Discussed the “Fight for Economic Equality”.
|WEF/Annual Meeting/2006
|25 January 2006
|29 January 2006
|Switzerland
WEF
|Both former US President Bill Clinton and Bill Gates pushed for public-private partnerships. Only a few of the over 2,000 participants are known.
|WEF/Annual Meeting/2007
|24 January 2007
|28 January 2007
|Switzerland
WEF
|Only the 451 public figures listed of ~2,200 participants
|WEF/Annual Meeting/2008
|23 January 2008
|27 January 2008
|Switzerland
WEF
|At the 2008 summit, Klaus Schwab called for a coordinated approach, where different “stakeholders collaborate across geographical, industrial, political and cultural boundaries.”
|WEF/Annual Meeting/2009
|23 January 2009
|27 January 2009
|Switzerland
WEF
|Chairman Klaus Schwab outlined five objectives driving the Forum’s efforts to shape the global agenda, including letting the banks that caused the 2008 economic crisis keep writing the rules, the climate change agenda, over-national government structures, taking control over businesses with the stakeholder agenda, and a “new charter for the global economic order.”
Related Document
|Title
|Type
|Publication date
|Author(s)
|Description
|Document: Connecting the dots between Epstein, Mandelson and Starmer
|Wikispooks Page
|25 April 2026
|Ishmahil Blagrove
|There will be no justice for Epstein’s victims because the perpetrators of this scandal sit at the highest level of society – with the billionaires who control the media behind the curtain, just as deviant, just as dirty, just as complicit and just as responsible for this global coverup.
References
- “After an historic ceremony in DC, Peter Mandelson is officially His Majesty’s Ambassador to the US”
- “Being US ambassador ‘privilege of my life’, Mandelson says, after being sacked over Epstein emails”
- “Police review misconduct claims after files suggest Mandelson sent government information to Epstein”
About Wikispooks
Wikispooks is an online encyclopaedia founded in 2010 in the United Kingdom by Peter Presland to facilitate a collective re-examination of recent history. It focuses on the deep state cabal of elites controlling global events, “deep politics,” false flag operations and government conspiracies. It positions itself as an alternative to Wikipedia, saying that
mainstream corporately funded information is corrupt and establishment-controlled.
Featured image: Gordon Brown (left), Peter Mandelson (right). Mandelson was blamed by Brown for ‘scheming’ to install Blair as Labour leader. Source: The Standard
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Categories: Breaking News, UK News
‘and don’t forget the mortgage fraud. You or I would heve been jailed for what he did.
🙏🙏
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there will be justice, just not the way we want to see it. God knows all and sees all. It is He that gives the true just