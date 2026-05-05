Tesla switches to subscription-only FSD: Is “you will own nothing” being normalised?

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In February, Tesla officially ended the option to purchase its Full Self Driving software outright for American users. It is now only offering subscription-based software.

The company plans to roll this policy out globally. Although the company states that the aim is to increase its profits, subscription models suit the World Economic Forum’s 2016 vision of, by 2030, “you will own nothing.”

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Tesla officially discontinued the one-time purchase option for Full Self-Driving (“FSD”) software, ending the ability to buy a lifetime license after 14 February 2026. The company has shifted entirely to a $99 per month subscription model for new access to the feature in the United States.

Tesla is rolling the policy out globally, beginning with markets in Australia and New Zealand. From 1 April 2026, buyers ordering a new Tesla in Australia or New Zealand have to sign up to a monthly subscription model if they choose to have the FSD feature.

The shift to monthly subscriptions means the end of lifetime ownership of the feature. Previously, customers could pay a one-time fee of $8,000 for a perpetual license tied to the vehicle. In the US, Australia and New Zealand, this option is no longer available for new purchases. From 31 March, the service is no longer freely transferable to another vehicle.

Tesla’s FSD option is not exclusive to electric vehicles (“EVs”). At the $99 monthly rate, it takes approximately 81 months (6.75 years) to equal the cost of the former $8,000 purchase, a duration that exceeds the average vehicle ownership cycle of 3-5 years. But over a typical 12 to 15‑year vehicle life, a $99 monthly subscription would generate $14,000 to $18,000 dollars of FSD revenue for Tesla. And the subscription price is subject to change.

In a February 2026 explainer, TesMag said, “At 99 dollars per month, [current FSD users] can generate more than 1.3 billion dollars in annual recurring revenue. Tesla’s shareholder materials and commentary link FSD subscription growth to a broader strategy of shifting revenue and margin away from volatile vehicle sales and toward stable software cash flow … Moreover, Tesla has tied an ambitious 10‑million‑subscriber target to Elon Musk’s massive compensation package. That goal simply cannot be met through one‑time purchase.”

For Elon Musk and Tesla, the goal appears to be to make more money. But the underlying effects on people’s lives go deeper.

Firstly, there is the vast amount of data that such vehicle computer systems will collect on their drivers. Secondly, there is the concept of FSD, which will, ultimately, be used to control where, when and how often you drive, for example, outside your 15-minute city. Then there is the normalisation of the subscription model, a similar model to mobile phones that are “purchased” on a monthly (rental) contract.

What impact on our everyday lives will subscription models have as they become more common?

Famously, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) has threatened for years, “you will own nothing and you will be happy” as part of their “Great Reset” plan.

Tesla is not listed as a WEF partner. But institutional investors control the majority of Tesla’s shares. The top three institutional holders are The Vanguard Group, BlackRock and State Street Corporation, three of the five largest asset managers in the world. BlackRock and State Street are WEF partners, and Larry Fink, BlackRock’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, also serves as WEF’s Co-Chair.

If we own nothing, who owns everything? And how will they continue to fund their scheme when they own everything? The simple solution will be to own the asset and charge us to use it, either through monthly rentals or through monthly subscriptions.

Be careful what you wish for.

Related:

Featured image taken from ‘Tesla says FSD Lite is coming to older cars globally, but timing is uncertain’, Mashable, 20 April 2026

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