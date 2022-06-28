Letter to the Editor: A Trained Diplomat and Close Friend of a Virologist Expresses His Appreciation

A reader, who is friends with a virologist and has studied to be a diplomat in the United States, writes to tell us how much he appreciates the work The Exposé does in exposing the damage caused to immune systems by Covid injections and also what is happening in Ukraine, particularly in regard to atrocities committed by the Azov Battalion.

Note: We apologise for his bad language but we feel had we edited it, his message would have lost its impact. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did and it brings a smile to your face, if not a little giggle.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

To The Exposé,

not nice yob

hey guyz and dolls and in betweens— seems ya’ll have a combo of stockholm syndrome re russia/ukr, ie, u belittle the Ukr/azov batallion, mocking their true heroism, that u cannot personally dream of im’ quite sure—

and u peddle in

conspiracy trash re vaccines– which i can personally assure u do not damage theimmune system, and enhance it instead.

I am close friends with a virologist who long ago was involved in the first HIV human vaccine trial

So, yah– u need to try tget help from i guess your NHS to help w/ your schizotypal personality or other disorders,

u sad excuse for human existence—

You have no human value, nor do u have values.

You are literally the definition of evil— because u are silent to actual pain and suffering and the very obvious truth related ot them

So take your schizhotypal bullshit and shove it up your motherking ass.

FUCK U, to the end of time– the cold dark stillness of the future universe.

–btw, i studied to be a ‘diplomat’ in the good old Usa, can u tell?

If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.