AIN tribunal declares covid injections are weapons of mass destruction

On 8 October, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (“AIN”) International Tribunal issued a significant declaration stating that covid injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction under international law.
It is based on findings that the injections meet the criteria for weapons of mass destruction under the US Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, Florida statutes, Canada’s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, and the International Biological Weapons Convention.
In a letter dated 13 December 2024, Canada’s Ministry of Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs confirmed the formal recognition of the AIN, its Treaty and its Tribunal and affirmed a nation-to-nation relationship, thereby acknowledging the Tribunal’s sovereignty under international law.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Alliance of Indigenous Nations International Tribunal Issues Order: “mRNA nanoparticle injections, are, in fact, biological and technological weapons of mass destruction”
Author’s note: Shout out to Lisa Miron, AKA Lawyer Lisa on Substack and author of World On Mute, for coming up with this idea and acting in her capacity as an activist in pursuing this initiative before the tribunal, the courage of the injured complainants, prosecutors and the tribunal for taking such extraordinary action in defence of mankind.
A downloadable PDF of this extraordinary declaration and order is at the end of this article.
After reviewing hundreds of pages of evidence from my current case, including scientific papers and legal briefs filed in the Florida court system, as well as other scientific papers, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (“AIN”) International Tribunal issued a declaration and order declaring the mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.
The AIN International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an order declaring mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.
In addition to legal briefs and scientific studies, the AIN reviewed affidavits filed in my current case in the Florida court system from Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Rima Laibow, MD, Karen Kingston, Andrew Zywiec, MD, Marivic Villa, MD, Avery Brinkley, MD, Dr. Ben Marble, MD, Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD, and the late Francis Boyle, JD, PhD – the law professor who wrote the US domestic implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention called the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Dr. Boyle publicly stated the covid injections were bioweapons in late 2020, before they were even deployed.
The declaration and order include quotes from and or cites affidavits from Dr. Francis Boyle, JD, PhD, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, MD, Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD, and Dr. Rima Laibow, MD. It also cites the work of Dr. James Thorp, MD; Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Jessica Rose and Dr. Kevin McKernan, and cites a recent paper by Dr. Andrew Zywiec, et al., stating that the “vaccine” violated the Biological Weapons Convention.
This extraordinary declaration and order comes in the wake of the World Council for Health Florida chapter declaring the mRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Previously, county Republican Parties across the US, as well as the Idaho and Arizona GOPs, declared mRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.
The AIN International Tribunal stated:
This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the covid-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.
This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the “covid-19 nanoparticle injections” or “mRNA nanoparticle injections” or “covid-19 injections” meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to the Biological Weapons Anti Terrorism Act, of 1989 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Order and Declaration is intended to have immediate worldwide effect.
The AIN International Tribunal has a nation-to-nation status recognised by the Canadian government. The AIN International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an order declaring the mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.
It is unclear what the international legal ramifications of this order will be. The order also states:
As such colonial systems have only served to perpetuate the injustice of what can only be seen as a planned and executed murder and depopulation of mankind around the world. The lack of justice in colonial systems must be seen as by design and to further the application and deployment of bioweapons on the public. We ask the original peoples and rest of mankind to stand together to give this decision and declaration the force of morality and justice – which is the basis of any system of law. There can be no architecture of law that is a permissive grant to deploy bioweapons on mankind. We find there is a consequential degeneracy in the intrinsic value of mankind by those who have and continue to promulgate the application of weapons of mass destruction on humanity. The covid-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are weapons. Biological weapons. Cellular weapons. Poisonous weapons. Genetic weapons. Nanotechnology. Intergenerational weapons. Technological weapons.
[Note from The Exposé: While we commend the Tribunal’s declaration and order, we should be wary of the underlying activism and possible agenda when political statements such as “colonial systems” are inserted into what should be a statement based on facts or evidence about science or health. The Policy Exchange recently published a report, a synopsis for which stated that “Frantz Fanon’s thought is fundamental to postcolonial studies, not simply in the academy but more widely. And this is now perhaps the dominant trend in anti-Western activism.” Read more HERE. It was politics and agendas that created the mess, and it is politics and agendas that continue to cover it up. We shouldn’t jump from one political agenda to another to solve a problem. Health and science should be apolitical and free of personal, national and/or global agendas.]
A downloadable PDF of this extraordinary declaration and order is below.
About the Author
Dr. Joseph Sansone is an American psychotherapist specialising in clinical hypnosis who is opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Mind Matters and Everything Else’.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
This is good news for those who wish to remove the deadly, nanotechnolgy-laced mRNA injections from the marketplace worldwide.
There is so much of this information out there and yet the powers that should NOT be continue to ramp up mRNA products. Multi-billion dollar mRNA factories being built all over the world, U.S. government now openly in bed with Pfizer through “TrumpRX”, Ellison and Trump’s 500 Billion dollars of U.S. taxpayer money going to Operation “Stargate” for “personalized” mRNA “vaccines” within 48 hours… the list goes on and on. God help us.
Stargate or warpspeed?
trump is being setup as canacastans saviour led by the knighttress Daniel the lion heart . one of the most corrupt premiers in history ( police chief appointment )
very strategic too let us think we’re winning when we’re this close to digital control .
I got early information about planned propaganda by Giant Tech Pharma Corporation since 2019 before the planned fake Wuhan outbreak & planned to use Kary Mullis PCR blunders.
I exposed the Wuhan’s 5G pioneer technology mass rollout was used to intentionally hike the frequency higher than 6G making the water boils a.k.a. evaporate the lung’s moisture causing pandemic like syptom.
I was laughed and mocked by community, friends and even family member saying I read too much conspiracy theory.
Graphene Oxide from vax shedding after 4 years incubation periods attracted to micro-electric organs are now travels and accumulated at brain cells, heart and reproduction organs causing stroke, heart attack and auto-immune disease.
Paid-medical institutions hide it and saying unhealthy lifestyle causing those statistic deaths in young people aged between 18-40. Soon, the birth rate declined and we are all doom..!!
totally agree with this post – even the colonialism political system as these things cannot be done without the collusion of govts
[…] AIN tribunal declares covid injections are weapons of mass destruction On 8 October, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (“AIN”) International Tribunal issued a significant declaration stating that covid injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction under international law. It is based on findings that the injections meet the criteria for weapons of mass destruction under the US Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, Florida statutes, Canada’s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. […]