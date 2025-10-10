AIN tribunal declares covid injections are weapons of mass destruction

Please share our story!

On 8 October, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (“AIN”) International Tribunal issued a significant declaration stating that covid injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction under international law.

It is based on findings that the injections meet the criteria for weapons of mass destruction under the US Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, Florida statutes, Canada’s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, and the International Biological Weapons Convention.

In a letter dated 13 December 2024, Canada’s Ministry of Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs confirmed the formal recognition of the AIN, its Treaty and its Tribunal and affirmed a nation-to-nation relationship, thereby acknowledging the Tribunal’s sovereignty under international law.

By Dr. Joseph Sansone

Author’s note: Shout out to Lisa Miron, AKA Lawyer Lisa on Substack and author of World On Mute, for coming up with this idea and acting in her capacity as an activist in pursuing this initiative before the tribunal, the courage of the injured complainants, prosecutors and the tribunal for taking such extraordinary action in defence of mankind.

A downloadable PDF of this extraordinary declaration and order is at the end of this article.

After reviewing hundreds of pages of evidence from my current case, including scientific papers and legal briefs filed in the Florida court system, as well as other scientific papers, the Alliance of Indigenous Nations (“AIN”) International Tribunal issued a declaration and order declaring the mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The AIN International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an order declaring mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

In addition to legal briefs and scientific studies, the AIN reviewed affidavits filed in my current case in the Florida court system from Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Rima Laibow, MD, Karen Kingston, Andrew Zywiec, MD, Marivic Villa, MD, Avery Brinkley, MD, Dr. Ben Marble, MD, Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD, and the late Francis Boyle, JD, PhD – the law professor who wrote the US domestic implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention called the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Dr. Boyle publicly stated the covid injections were bioweapons in late 2020, before they were even deployed.

The declaration and order include quotes from and or cites affidavits from Dr. Francis Boyle, JD, PhD, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, MD, Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD, and Dr. Rima Laibow, MD. It also cites the work of Dr. James Thorp, MD; Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Jessica Rose and Dr. Kevin McKernan, and cites a recent paper by Dr. Andrew Zywiec, et al., stating that the “vaccine” violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

This extraordinary declaration and order comes in the wake of the World Council for Health Florida chapter declaring the mRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Previously, county Republican Parties across the US, as well as the Idaho and Arizona GOPs, declared mRNA nanoparticle injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The AIN International Tribunal stated:

This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the covid-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the “covid-19 nanoparticle injections” or “mRNA nanoparticle injections” or “covid-19 injections” meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to the Biological Weapons Anti Terrorism Act, of 1989 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Order and Declaration is intended to have immediate worldwide effect.

The AIN International Tribunal has a nation-to-nation status recognised by the Canadian government. The AIN International Tribunal is the first governing body and judicial authority in the world to issue an order declaring the mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

It is unclear what the international legal ramifications of this order will be. The order also states:

As such colonial systems have only served to perpetuate the injustice of what can only be seen as a planned and executed murder and depopulation of mankind around the world. The lack of justice in colonial systems must be seen as by design and to further the application and deployment of bioweapons on the public. We ask the original peoples and rest of mankind to stand together to give this decision and declaration the force of morality and justice – which is the basis of any system of law. There can be no architecture of law that is a permissive grant to deploy bioweapons on mankind. We find there is a consequential degeneracy in the intrinsic value of mankind by those who have and continue to promulgate the application of weapons of mass destruction on humanity. The covid-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are weapons. Biological weapons. Cellular weapons. Poisonous weapons. Genetic weapons. Nanotechnology. Intergenerational weapons. Technological weapons.

[Note from The Exposé: While we commend the Tribunal’s declaration and order, we should be wary of the underlying activism and possible agenda when political statements such as “colonial systems” are inserted into what should be a statement based on facts or evidence about science or health. The Policy Exchange recently published a report, a synopsis for which stated that “Frantz Fanon’s thought is fundamental to postcolonial studies, not simply in the academy but more widely. And this is now perhaps the dominant trend in anti-Western activism.” Read more HERE. It was politics and agendas that created the mess, and it is politics and agendas that continue to cover it up. We shouldn’t jump from one political agenda to another to solve a problem. Health and science should be apolitical and free of personal, national and/or global agendas.]

A downloadable PDF of this extraordinary declaration and order is below.

About the Author

Dr. Joseph Sansone is an American psychotherapist specialising in clinical hypnosis who is opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism. He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Mind Matters and Everything Else’.

