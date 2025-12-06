The fall of Britain: How has it happened and who’s caused it?

Please share our story!

Yesterday, Liz Truss released the first episode of The Liz Truss Show. Joining her to discuss the state of Britain today were Matt Goodwin, Peter McCormack and Alex Phillips.

The fall of Britain is being presided over by a governing elite who hate our country. “It’s not just the dismal Labour Party and the charisma-free zone that is Keir Starmer, it’s the conservatives in name only, who wanted to be the heirs to [Tony] Blair, it’s the communist Greens … it’s the bureaucrats who’ve been captured by the left, and the judiciary who are a self-perpetuating oligarchy,” Truss said.

In the first episode of The Liz Truss Show, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss began with a monologue to summarise the calamity that is Britain today, describes who is helping to bring it about and what her new podcast aims to do.

“This calamity – the fall of Britain, the fall of England, the fall of London – is being presided over by a governing elite who hate our country. It’s not just the dismal Labour Party and the charisma-free zone that is Keir Starmer, it’s the conservatives in name only, who wanted to be the heirs to [Tony] Blair, it’s the communist Greens … it’s the bureaucrats who’ve been captured by the left, and the judiciary who are a self-perpetuating oligarchy – this deep state has amassed more and more power,” Truss said. And continued:

“[The Liz Truss Show] is going to lift the lid on what is going on. We’re going to tell you exactly how bad it is. We will be hearing first-hand accounts from witnesses to the fall of Britain. We’re also going to tell you about how these evil doers are working to do the same thing in America and Europe. We will identify the tactics and the game plan of the enemy.

“Secondly, we’ll talk about who is responsible. Who is behind the deep state? Who are their allies in politics and the media? And, how does the international network of leftists work to subvert democracy and the will of the people?

“But this show is not just doom and gloom. We want to save Britain and Europe and the West, and we will bring optimism and hope. So, we’re going to talk about what needs to be done.”

Just the News: The Liz Truss Show | London is falling – or has it fallen already? 5 December 2025 (47 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can listen to the audio HERE.

Joining Truss in this first episode were Matt Goodwin, Peter McCormack and Alex Phillips. Matt Goodwin is a British political scientist, conservative political commentator and academic known for his research on populism and right-wing movements. Peter McCormack is a British podcaster and filmmaker. Alex Phillips is a British journalist, broadcaster and former politician. She has been researching rape gangs and migration. We have previously published an article on a documentary Phillips released earlier this year, which you can read HERE.

Liz Truss asked each of her guests about their thoughts on the state of Britain today. First to be interviewed was Goodwin (timestamp 5:16), followed by Peter McCormack (timestamp 21:28) and then Alex Philips (timestamp 33:05). In the following, we limited ourselves to highlights from Goodwin’s section of the podcast.

When asked what he thought the problem is in Britain, Goodwin responded: “I think there are lots of people who would say that the problem is mass immigration, the problem is broken borders, the problem is an economy that isn’t growing – but the thing that stands behind all of that, I would argue, is the ruling class, what I would call the ‘new elite’, a new regime that basically dominates almost all of the institutions in the country.”

“Fundamentally,” Goodwin said, “it’s a ruling class that is very different from what we might call the ‘old elite in Britain’. The old elite, basically running until about the 1960s, was very disconnected from ordinary people but believed in the nation. That old elite saw itself as custodians of the nation, believed in the continuity of Britain.”

“This new elite, from the 1960s onwards, is very different,” Goodwin explained, “it basically is dominated by what I would call ‘suicidal empathy’; an outlook that is all about extending compassion, extending tolerance, extending a belief in diversity, at the expense of its own people, at the expense of the country.”

Tony Blair served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007. He rebranded the Labour Party as “New Labour.” His government introduced a wide-ranging programme of constitutional reforms following Labour’s 1997 general election victory, marking one of the most significant periods of constitutional change in the UK during the 20th century.

Blair also introduced “The Third Way,” a form of social democracy. He described it as a “new politics for the new century,” committed to social justice and the goals of the centre-left. The Third Way became central to New Labour’s platform after Blair became leader of the Labour Party in 1994 and was elected Prime Minister in 1997. Tutor2u summarises it as: “New Labour (Third Way) refers to a period between the mid-1990s and 2010 when the Labour Party was led first by Tony Blair and then by Gordon Brown.”

Goodwin has the viewpoint that from 1997 onwards, a Blairite revolution was imposed on the UK. The Blairite revolution, he explained, “was essentially about opening borders, transferring power to distant elites, downplaying the people or severing the link to the people and politicising public, taxpayer-funded institutions … A lot of Conservatives post 2010, either mainstreamed that revolution or they failed to reverse it.”

However, the Blairite revolution is the ideology of the few. As Goodwin explained, politicians who have dominated politics in recent decades have been moving further and further away from the public’s standpoint. “Basically, what’s happened is: the ruling class, the new elite, the regime – they’ve moved sharply to the cultural left over the last 20 years. But the average person, if anything, has gone to the right on all these big cultural issues like immigration.”

Goodwin believes it will be the people and not politicians who will save Britain from the system that has embedded itself into all public institutions and the destruction it is wreaking. “In my mind, at the philosophical level, it is the people who are going to save this country,” he said. “It has always been the British and the English people who save this country; it’s never been the elite. So, what we need to do is harness that populace sovereignty and apply it.”

He gave the example of 2019 when it appeared that the elite class were attempting to overturn Brexit, and, in many ways, succeeded in diluting key aspects of it. “But fundamentally, it was the people who basically said, ‘Look, we’re not going to have this’, and they handed Boris Johnson, at that time, an enormous majority to get Brexit done. We can go into the betrayals that followed on immigration and everything else, but it was the people reasserting their power against an elite class.”

“We will now see that again. I’m confident of it,” Goodwin said. ”People will say, ‘We’ve had enough of this [inaudible], we’re actually going to save our country’. Who harnesses that energy and how they apply it, I think, is the million-dollar question.”

Goodwin is optimistic about the future because politicians are doing so badly. “You can sense that the opportunity for radical change in this country is now so immense, because the two parties [Labour and Conservatives] are breaking down – this status quo [of the two major parties over the last 100 years] has been completely discredited.”

Truss pointed out that the problem of imposing unwanted, unpopular left-wing policies is not restricted to politicians. It’s systemic. It’s in police forces, the judiciary and the BBC. “This is not a problem restricted to the House of Commons,” she said. “This is a big problem.”

Goodwin agreed, saying, “Millions of people can sense [that] we are now actually at a civilisational moment in this country, which is: what does it mean to be ‘from Britain’ in a country where, by 2063, according to ONS data, the white British majority will be a minority. And by 2075, the foreign-born in this country, people born in another part of the world, will be a majority in this country.”

“In the course of one lifetime, a child born today, between today and that child entering retirement, they will see the complete demographic transformation of this country in a way that people today cannot really even begin to make sense of,” he said.

“People can now sense that what has happened over the last 30 years through the Blairite revolution, and particularly under Boris Johnson, that they can now sense that this country has been pushed onto a course that is both profound and which they never voted for.”

