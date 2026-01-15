Argentina designates Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation

Please share our story!

Yesterday, the Argentine government officially declared branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan as terrorist organisations. Hamas, the Brotherhood’s branch in Gaza, was classified as a terrorist organisation by Argentina in 2024.

The decision, driven by President Javier Milei and coordinated across multiple ministries, placed these groups in Argentina’s Registry of Terrorist Organisations to strengthen counter-terrorism and surveillance mechanisms.

His administration cited the need to combat transnational terrorism and strengthen international cooperation with countries like the US, Israel and Egypt that have already labelled the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists. The UAE and GCC states have also proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood. But, despite ongoing scrutiny and concerns about its ideology and influence, the UK government has not proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood.

On Tuesday, the United States designated the same entities as terrorist organisations for supporting Hamas’s terrorist activities.

Muslim Brotherhood: Who Are They And What Are Their Aims?

Who Are They?

The Muslim Brotherhood was founded in Egypt in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, a sympathiser, if not an admirer, of Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler. Egyptian-German scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad said that al-Banna admired Hitler and modelled the Muslim Brotherhood on the Nazi Party, noting that the Muslim Brotherhood, like the Nazi Party, is a political party that relies on an armed militia and has an “ideology of an inspiring leader-saviour.”

Hassan al-Banna transformed Islam from a religion to a political ideology.

The Brotherhood now has branches in 70 countries and territories, including its main contingents in Egypt, Syria, Gaza, Libya, Tunisia and Jordan. Its branch in Gaza is called Hamas.

The organisation also maintains active branches in the United Kingdom, France and numerous other European countries, as well as in the United States.

In addition to official branches, there are organisations worldwide that have either been established by people with strong personal ties to the Brotherhood, but which operate completely independently, or are influenced by the Brotherhood through people with some ties to it.

In a 2010 report aired by Norwegian TV2, Kamil Al Najjar, a former member of the Muslim Brotherhood who defected to England, said: “Almost in every country in the world, they have a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood … their only aim is to control the world with Islam and establish Islamic governments around the world.”

A policy brief published by Global Arab Network states, “[The Muslim Brotherhood’s] self-professed aim is the establishment of a state governed by Sharia law under a caliphate, encapsulated in its famous slogan, ‘Islam is the solution’.”

What are Their Aims?

We have highlighted the Muslim Brotherhood’s nefarious plans for the West in previous articles. It is important to note that, when discussing organisations such as the Muslim Brotherhood, the distinction must be made between Muslims and Islamists. Islamists are proponents of Islamism. As the Washington Institute of Near East Policy explains:

Islamism is not a form of the Muslim faith or an expression of Muslim piety; it is, rather, a political ideology that strives to derive legitimacy from Islam. Islam and Islamism are not synonymous, and there is even a tension between the two … [Islamism] is a dystopian ideology that distorts religion and reality to fit its ‘anti-‘ platform.

Despite having the word “Muslim” in its name, the Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist organisation.

In May 2025, Le Figaro published details of a 73-page report from intelligence services that was given to the French Minister of the Interior about the Muslim Brotherhood’s plans to subvert and take control of France.

The report also found that the Muslim Brotherhood’s network of subversion goes into Belgium, with Brussels being described as the Muslim Brotherhood’s “European crossroads” involving a “close network of associations and organisations.”

Large hotspots include Germany and Austria, with smaller networks within Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The Balkan countries, many of which actively seek membership in the European Union, have large Muslim populations and have become a hub and main prospect for the Brotherhood’s goal of Islamicising the West.

What would the Islamification of the West look like? We could use Iran as the example. According to Younes Sadaghiani, the Islamist regime poisoned Persian culture. What was once a modern democracy was turned into a backward, tightly controlled society ruled by a brutal and oppressive dictatorship.

There’s no democracy in Iran,” Sadaghiani told Liam Tuffs last year. “In Iran, if you go and protest, they will shoot you in the head … If you drink alcohol, they’ll lash you; 10 lashes if you drink alcohol. Don’t wear a headscarf? They lash you. 60% of Iranians are not Muslim anymore. They’ve lived under the Islamic Republic. They’ve seen how bad things are. People are starting to reject it.”

Drawing from his personal experiences and understanding of the Islamification of Iran, Sadaghiani said he recognises a similar process is occurring in the UK.

In case readers haven’t yet worked it out for themselves, this is why the “pro-Palestinian” activists continue with their protests regardless of what is happening in Gaza. The “pro-Palestinian” campaigns and protests are not about Gaza; they are about furthering socialism/communism and the Islamification of the West.

Featured image: A variant of the “Muslim Brotherhood” flag. Source: CRW Flags

