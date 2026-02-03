BBC doesn’t only have a global audience, it also heads the Trusted News Initiative, a global coalition of media to tackle “disinformation”

Some may wonder how the same narrative on certain topics, such as false narratives about US President Donald Trump’s speech on 6 January 2021, reverberates across the world – from Canada to Australia. It isn’t only because the BBC has a global audience. It is also because of the BBC-led global coalition called the Trusted News Initiative.
This article is a reprint. It was originally posted on 14 November 2025.
The Trusted News Initiative (“TNI”) is an international alliance of major news media, social media and technology companies founded by the BBC in 2019 to combat “disinformation.” The initiative was launched following the BBC’s Trusted News Summit in June 2019, in response to concerns about misinformation during the Indian general election.
Led by Jessica Cecil, a senior BBC executive, the TNI operates a real-time alert system allowing member organisations to rapidly share information about harmful disinformation that threatens public safety or democratic processes. Members include the Associated Press, Reuters, Meta (Facebook), Google/YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft and others.
“TNI also has an Asia-Pacific sister initiative that is partnered with media organisations including ABC Australia and NHK Japan,” Influence Watch notes.
Adding, “TNI supports outside initiatives such as Project Origin, another initiative created to stop the spread of disinformation by ‘detecting the manipulation of content’ and authenticating its source … TNI also supports the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), an initiative created by the BBC and supported by Microsoft, Intel, Adobe, Sony and Truepic to create systems that provide context for digital media.”
TNI’s global disinformation campaign covers any topic, as required, to maintain the establishment’s narrative. In 2020, the TNI expanded its focus to counter vaccine disinformation and has been involved in monitoring elections globally, including the 2020 US presidential election.
“You can easily join the dots between online conspiracy theories and elected representatives cowering in the US Capitol. You can join the dots between false Covid-19 ‘cures’ and hundreds – probably thousands – of deaths worldwide,” Cecil wrote in a 2021 article titled ‘BBC Trusted News Initiative on how publishers can fight disinformation’. As if the article title was not ominous sounding enough, it was published by the outlet Press Gazette: Future of Media.
However, “instead of protecting the public from misinformation, it has spiked certain accurate news stories that didn’t comfortably fit into a preferred narrative,” Capital Research Centre said in a 2023 article, which described how Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher, “two liberals” (i.e. political left advocates, or lefties), helped cast the spotlight on the shadowy TNI coalition.
A 2023 article in The Spectator also shed some light on the global “disinformation” coalition. TNI is “a BBC-led consortium of the world’s most powerful news, social media and technology companies that seeks to cleanse the internet of ‘disinformation’. It carries out this mission by doing its best to discredit sites that challenge the prevailing narrative on topics like lockdowns, covid vaccines, electoral fraud, the Ukraine war and climate change,” the outlet said.
And the BBC has played its part in controlling the narrative on events in Gaza as well. Commenting on the BBC and one of its TNI collaborators, The Washington Post, reporting on the explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, The Spectator wrote:
We now have good grounds for thinking almost every detail of these reports was wrong.
The Gaza hospital story was a textbook example of passing on disinformation: false information intended to mislead. Not only that, but it was harmful disinformation – the very thing that these august news companies claim to be so concerned about. Thanks to their misleading reporting, angry crowds gathered outside US and British embassies across the Middle East, a Berlin synagogue was attacked and anti-Semitic incidents in the UK increased several hundredfold. Most significantly, a peace summit between Joe Biden and various Arab leaders was cancelled by its Jordanian hosts, scuppering any chance of de-escalating the conflict.
However, it has faced criticism and legal challenges, including an antitrust lawsuit filed in 2023 by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense, alleging collusion to suppress dissenting viewpoints. In July 2025, the US Department of Justice filed a statement supporting the plaintiffs’ claims.Why I don’t trust the BBC’s Trusted News Initiative, The Spectator, 28 October 2023
You can read a brief history of Kennedy’s case against TNI members as compiled by White Rose HERE. The latest entry states that on 11 July 2025, the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division filed a statement of interest in the case. The statement urges the Court “to reject Defendants’ suggestion that the antitrust laws play no part in protecting viewpoint competition in news markets. Instead, controlling precedent shows that the Sherman Act protects all forms of competition, including competition in information quality.”
Further reading: DOJ Backs Children’s Health Defence in Antitrust Suit Against Big Media, The Defender, 11 July 2025
TNI Collaborators
In 2023, Capital Research Centre named the 23 TNI members, which are still listed as TNI’s “partners” in 2025:
- BBC
- Associated Press
- Thomson Reuters
- French newswire AFP
- The Washington Post
- The Financial Times
- CBC/Radio-Canada
- European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
- Information Futures Lab
- The Hindu
- African-based Nation Media Group
- Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism
- Kompas of Indonesia
- Pakistan news outlet Dawn
- The Indian Express,
- Indian network NDTV
- Australia Broadcasting Corporation
- Australia’s Special Broadcasting Services (SBS)
- Japan’s NHK
- Google/YouTube
- Meta
- Microsoft
“That’s a strong global reach, but the collaborative isn’t all-powerful,” Capital Research Centre said. “Ideology aside, some of the largest and most influential US news organisations have so far declined to join. Neither CNN or MSNBC – and obviously not Fox News – are part of the coalition. The New York Times hasn’t enlisted, and, perhaps not surprisingly, neither has The Wall Street Journal. Although the consortium was founded by the BBC, neither of Britain’s most influential newspapers, The Times of London nor The Guardian are partners.”
