Government Reports & Pfizer Documents prove COVID Vaccination is causing Mass Depopulation, Infertility, Cancer & Immune System Degradation

We now have a wealth of evidence that not only proves your Government has been lying to you with the help of the mainstream media over the past three years but also proves they have caused untold devastation with the decisions they have made.

Because confidential Pfizer documents and official Government reports prove that Covid-19 vaccination is destroying immune systems, greatly increasing the risk of death, killing hundreds of thousands on a weekly basis, and causing infertility, stillbirths, cancer and a whole host of further devastation and disease.

Why are so many people dying?

Let’s start by looking at deaths. One would have thought that deaths in 2022 would return to normal levels if we were past the worst of an alleged pandemic and had rolled out up to five doses of a “safe and effective” vaccine.

So why is it that there have been more excess deaths across Europe in 2022 than in any year since 2018? including the year 2020 when you were told to stay at home because of a “deadly” virus?

In the week ending 30th October 2022, EuroMOMO ( the official European mortality monitoring project) published its latest mortality dataset containing figures from 28 participating countries across Europe.

The following chart shows the total number of deaths between week 0 and week 42 of each year –

According to EuroMOMO and 28 Governments across Europe, the continent suffered 254,561 excess deaths by week 42 of the first year of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

Then, despite a “miraculous” Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, Europe suffered a further increase in excess deaths by week 42 of 2021, with a total of 257,760 deaths being recorded.

Unfortunately, that “surprising” trend has then continued into this year, with Europe recording 283,457 excess deaths as of week 42, 2022.

This means Europe has suffered 28,896 more excess deaths in 2022 so far than it did during the same time frame at the height of the alleged pandemic in 2020, suggesting the Covid-19 injection has done the complete opposite of its alleged intended effect if we are to believe that Covid-19 was really to blame for so many people dying in 2020.

It’s the same story in England and Wales as well. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), since week 16 of 2022, the two countries have recorded excess deaths for 27 weeks in a row, excluding two weeks coinciding with the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee & the late Queen’s funeral. Two weeks in which reporting of deaths was delayed.

In all, there have been 34,237 excess deaths during this time-frame compared to the 2015 to 2019 five-year average, with 288,693 deaths in total.

Of these deaths, only 13,965 have been associated with Covid-19. This equates to 4.7% of all deaths, and 40% of all excess deaths. So, therefore, this extraordinary accumulation of excess deaths can not be blamed on the Covid-19 virus.

But let’s forget about Covid-19 altogether for a second and just take a look at non-Covid-19 deaths over the past few years in England and Wales.

The following chart shows the number of deaths between week 16 and week 42 of 2022, 2021 and 2020, and the number of excess deaths during this period in each year –

The year 2020 only saw 1,490 excess deaths during this period. This then increased to 2,168 in 2021. But it has jumped to an astronomical 20,272 excess deaths in 2022. That’s a 1,260.5% increase in excess deaths this year compared to the first year of this alleged pandemic. And it’s an 835% increase in excess deaths this year compared to the second year of this alleged pandemic in which the experimental Covid-19 vaccines were injected into millions.

What on earth is happening to cause such a shocking increase in death?

It’s actually a similar story in terms of Covid-19 deaths as well.

Over the past 4 months (week 27 to week 42) of 2022, England and Wales have suffered 8,036 Covid-19 deaths. During the same period in 2021 that number was 9,677.

By that point in 2021 millions of people were considered “fully protected” as they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19. So one would expect Covid-19 deaths during this period in 2020 to be much higher.

Well, that’s definitely not the case according to this chart collated using figures provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) –

Between week 27 and week 42 of 2020, a period of 4 months, England and Wales recorded just 4,093 Covid-19 deaths. This is a period where not a single person was considered “fully protected” against Covid-19 because the vaccines had not yet been granted emergency use authorisation.

So if the Covid-19 vaccines are effective, how is it that Covid-19 deaths increased by 136.4% between week 27 and week 42 of 2021 compared to 2020, and 96.3% in 2022 compared to 2020?

The answer lies in the fact that not only are the Covid-19 injections ineffective, but they are also dangerous and actually increase the risk of suffering disease and death.

Covid-19 Vaccination is decimating Immune Sytems

Authorities keep telling you that the Covid-19 vaccines lose effectiveness over time and this is why you need repeat booster shots. But they are lying.

It is impossible for a Covid-19 vaccine to lose effectiveness. Instead what we are witnessing is the degradation of the immune system of most people who have had more than one dose of the Covid-19 injection.

The Covid-19 vaccine is supposed to work by injecting mRNA into your body, which then invades your cells and instructs them to make the spike protein found on the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Once your body has produced millions of spike proteins, your immune system is supposed to get to work, rid the body of the spike proteins, and then remember to release those same antibodies if you ever encounter the actual alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Please read the following diagram very carefully –

How can the Covid-19 vaccines possibly lose effectiveness when they are a gene therapy that invades your cells and instructs them to produce the alleged Covid-19 spike protein? It is your own immune system that does the rest of the work once this spike protein has been produced.

The vaccine doesn’t hang around waiting to spring into action if you ever happen to encounter the actual alleged Covid-19 virus.

So, when the authorities state that the effectiveness of the vaccines weakens over time, what they really mean is that the performance of your immune system weakens over time, and their own official data proves it.

The following chart has been created using the figures contained in the case-rate tables found in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 UK Health Security Agency Vaccine Surveillance Reports –

This chart shows that Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 were highest among the triple vaccinated population in every single age group by week 13 of 2022.

Using Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness formula, we can use those figures to calculate the real-world effectiveness ourselves.

Pfizer’s Formula: Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectiveness

And you can see the results of those calculations in the following chart –

Click to enlarge

By week 12 of 2022, real-world vaccine effectiveness was proving to be as low as minus-391% among 60 to 69-year-olds. This had fallen from an already concerning effectiveness of minus-104.7% among the same age group by week 2 of 2022.

The highest vaccine effectiveness was among those aged 80 and above. But even then it was still minus-161%.

But don’t forget, this isn’t really a measure of the vaccine, it’s actually a measure of the immune system performance of the vaccinated compared to the natural immune system performance of the unvaccinated. Therefore, this proves that Covid-19 vaccination is decimating the immune system.

This is most likely why further data provided by the UK Government confirms the vaccinated population are significantly more likely to die of any cause than the unvaccinated population in every single age group, even children.

Covid-19 Vaccination increases the risk of Death

By the end of May 2022, mortality rates per 100,000 were lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group according to data published by the UK’s Office for National Statistics which can be viewed here.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, the figures can be found in table 2 of the recently published dataset –

Click to enlarge

A full in-depth investigation breaking down the figures in the above chart can be read here. But in short, the majority of the charts look like this –

And what these figures reveal is that in every single month since the beginning of 2022 (and before for some age groups), the unvaccinated population in England has been the least likely to die of any cause by a significant amount.

Because the above chart only shows figures for those aged 18 and above, here’s a chart showing the mortality rates by vaccination status per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10 to 14 in England for the period 1st January 2021 to 31st May 2022, according to the figures provided by the ONS in table 6 of the recently published dataset – –

These figures reveal that unvaccinated children are much less likely to die of Covid-19 than children who have had the Covid-19 injection. And unfortunately, there is little improvement when it comes to non-Covid-19 deaths.

According to the UK Governments own official data, double-vaccinated children are 1422% / 15.22x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. Whilst triple vaccinated children are 4423% / 45.23x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

With Government reports confirming infection rates per 100,000 are highest among the vaccinated, mortality rates per 100,000 highest are among the vaccinated, and 2022 has been a record-breaking year in terms of deaths, it’s quite clear to see that Covid-19 vaccination is decimating the immune system and leading to a huge surge in deaths on a weekly basis.

But these aren’t the only consequences of your Governments decision to coerce millions into getting an experimental gene therapy that they simply did not need.

Covid-19 Vaccination has an adverse effect on Fertility

At the end of October 2022, medicine regulators finally admitted that Covid-19 vaccination can have an adverse effect on fertility. An admission that has come far too late considering the evidence was available to medicine regulators at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

On the 28th October 2022, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) published new guidance that states “heavy menstrual bleeding should be added to the product information as a side effect of unknown frequency of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna)”.

The new guidance comes after they belatedly reviewed the available data, including cases reported during clinical trials, cases spontaneously reported in Eudravigilance and findings from the medical literature. The EMA confirmed, “cases of heavy menstrual bleeding have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax”.

This is an admission that Covid-19 vaccination can have an adverse effect on fertility in women.

A study published in 2016 found that alterations to a woman’s regular menstrual cycle are associated with reduced fertility, and have a negative effect on the chances of getting pregnant.

But it isn’t just menstrual cycle changes that women need to worry about. There is plenty more evidence to confirm Covid-19 vaccination can have an adverse effect on fertility, and a lot of it can be found in the confidential Pfizer documents.

Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid dangers of Covid-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy due to Animal Study finding an increased risk of Birth Defects & Infertility

The above is still the official guidance as of June 2022 in regards to giving the Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women, and it leads to several questions requiring urgent answers when we consider since early 2021 pregnant women have been told Covid-19 vaccination is perfectly safe.

The limited animal study talked about in the official guidance actually uncovered the risk of significant harm to the developing foetus, but medicine regulators in the USA, UK and Australia actively chose to remove this information from public documents.

The actual study can be viewed in full here and is titled ‘Lack of effects on female fertility and prenatal and postnatal offspring development in rats with BNT162b2, an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine‘.

The study was performed on 42 female Wistar Han rats. Twenty-one were given the Pfizer Covid-19 injection, and 21 were not.

Here are the results of the study –

The results of the number of foetuses observed to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the control group were 3/3 (2.1). But the results of the number of foetuses to have supernumerary lumbar ribs in the vaccinated group was 6/12 (8.3). Therefore on average, the rate of occurrence was 295% higher in the vaccinated group.

Supernumerary ribs also called accessory ribs are an uncommon variant of extra ribs arising most commonly from the cervical or lumbar vertebrae.

So what this study found is evidence of abnormal foetal formation and birth defects caused by the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

But the abnormal findings of the study don’t end there. The ‘pre-implantation loss’ rate in the vaccinated group of rats was double that of the control group.

Pre-implantation loss refers to fertilised ova that fail to implant. Therefore, this study suggests that the Pfizer Covid-19 injection reduces the chances of a woman being able to get pregnant. So, therefore, increases the risk of infertility.

Unfortunately, medicine regulators around the world are fully aware of this but chose to actively cover it up, the evidence of which can be viewed in full here.

Confidential Pfizer Documents reveal the Covid-19 Vaccine accumulates in the Ovaries

Another study, which can be found in the long list of confidential Pfizer documents that the FDA have been forced to publish via a court order here, was carried out on Wistar Han rats, 21 of which were female and 21 of which were male.

Each rat received a single intramuscular dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection and then the content and concentration of total radioactivity in blood, plasma and tissues were determined at pre-defined points following administration.

In other words, the scientists conducting the study measured how much of the Covid-19 injection has spread to other parts of the body such as the skin, liver, spleen, heart etc.

But one of the most concerning findings from the study is the fact that the Pfizer injection accumulates in the ovaries over time.

An ‘ovary’ is one of a pair of female glands in which the eggs form and the female hormones oestrogen and progesterone are made.

In the first 15 minutes following injection of the Pfizer jab, researchers found that the total lipid concentration in the ovaries measured 0.104ml. This then increased to 1.34ml after 1 hour, 2.34ml after 4 hours, and then 12.3ml after 48 hours.

The scientists, however, did not conduct any further research on the accumulation after a period of 48 hours, so we simply don’t know whether that accumulation continued.

This concerning effect on fertility and accumulation in the ovaries has resulted in astonishing consequences that your Government would much prefer you did not know about. Such as increases in cancer, miscarriage, stillbirths, and deaths of newborn babies.

Covid-19 Vaccination is causing a rise in Ovarian Cancer

Official UK data published by Public Health Scotland, which can be found here, reveals figures for the number of women suffering ovarian cancer. Those figures show that the known trend in 2021 was significantly higher than 2020 and the 2017-2019 average.

The following chart is more up-to-date and includes figures up to the end of January 2022. Unfortunately, those figures reveal ovarian cancer is still above 2020 and pre-pandemic levels. Due to the size of the chart the figures are much easier to see on Public Health Scotland’s COVID-19 Dashboard here.

Click to enlarge

Covid-19 Vaccination greatly increases the risk of suffering Cancer

Cancer begins when genetic changes interfere with the normal replication and replacement of cells in the body. Cells start to grow uncontrollably and may form a tumour. It is the No. 2 leading cause of death in the United States.

Unfortunately, it appears the disease may be on the rise thanks to the experimental Covid-19 injections. Because official U.S. Government data confirms the risk of developing cancer following Covid-19 vaccination is 1433x greater than the background risk.

Based on the number of adverse events related to cancer alone, we can see that there have been 40.3x as many cancer cases related to Covid-19 vaccination as there have been related to flu vaccination in the USA. (Source)

Based on the above numbers provided by the CDC, the number of adverse events related to cancer reported per 100,000 doses of flu vaccine administered equates to just 0.0003 per 100,000 doses.

This means Covid-19 vaccination is 1433.33x / 143,233.33% more likely to cause cancer than flu vaccination.

It can be argued that due to the numbers being so extraordinarily low for the flu vaccine, flu vaccination does not cause cancer.

Therefore, it can be argued that the risk of developing cancer following Covid-19 vaccination is 1433x greater than the background risk.

This should however not come as much of a surprise considering we already have scientific proof that the Covid-19 mRNA injections can cause cancer of the ovaries, pancreas and breast.

The homologous recombination DNA repair pathway is one of the mechanisms that the body uses to stop your cells from turning cancerous in response to environmental stress.

And in October 2021, two revered scientists, called Jiang and Mei, had a paper published, after peer review, in MDPI, showing that the SARS-Cov-2 spike protein obliterated the DNA repair mechanism in lymphocytes.

The viral spike protein was so toxic to this pathway that it knocked 90% of it out. If the whole spike protein got into the nucleus (in the ovaries), and enough of it was produced and hung around long enough before the body was able to get rid of it all, it would cause cancer.

Fortunately, in the case of natural infection, this is unlikely to occur. But the experimental mRNA “vaccines” induce spike protein to be produced in and around the cell nucleus and this occurs for at least 60 days and almost certainly longer.

Stillbirth rates have increased following Covid-19 vaccination

According to the Office for National Statistics, the stillbirth rate in England and Wales increased to 4.1 per 1,000 births in 2021 from 3.8 per 1,000 births in 2020.

Newborn Baby Deaths have hit Critical Levels following Covid-19 Vaccination

On the 30th of September, the Scottish Government announced it was finally commissioning a long overdue investigation into neonatal deaths across Scotland since the Covid-19 vaccine was first approved.

The investigation is finally being launched months after an exclusive investigation carried out by The Expose revealed that newborn baby deaths had hit what was considered to be ‘critical levels’ for the second time in seven months in March 2022. After previously hitting critical levels in September 2021.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has a full dashboard on Covid-19 wider impacts on the health care system, found here, and it includes a whole range of data from mental health statistics to pregnancies, cardiovascular disorders data, and cancer.

Official figures reveal that the rate of neonatal deaths increased to 4.6 per 1000 live births in March 2022, a 119% increase on the expected rate of deaths. This means the neonatal mortality rate breached an upper warning threshold known as the ‘control limit’ for the second time in at least four years.

The last time it breached was in September 2021, when neonatal deaths per 1000 live births climbed to 5.1. Although the rate fluctuates month to month, the figure for both September 2021 and March 2022 is on a par with levels that were last typically seen in the late 1980s.

Click to enlarge

Pfizer Documents confirm Covid-19 Vaccination increases the risk of losing a Baby during Pregnancy

Pfizer state on page 12 of the document ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. that by 28th February 2021 there were 270 known cases of exposure to the mRNA injection during pregnancy.

Forty-six percent of the mothers (124) exposed to the Pfizer Covid-19 injection suffered an adverse reaction.

Of those 124 mothers suffering an adverse reaction, 49 were considered non-serious adverse reactions, whereas 75 were considered serious. This means 58% of the mothers who reported suffering adverse reactions suffered a serious adverse event ranging from uterine contraction to foetal death.

A total of 4 serious foetus/baby cases were reported due to exposure to the Pfizer injection.

But here’s where things get rather concerning. Pfizer state that of the 270 pregnancies they have absolutely no idea what happened in 238 of them.

But here are the known outcomes of the remaining pregnancies –

There were 34 outcomes altogether at the time of the report, but 5 of them were still pending. Pfizer noted that only 1 of the 29 known outcomes was normal, whilst 28 of the 29 outcomes resulted in the loss/death of the baby. This equates to 97% of all known outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child.

When we include the 5 cases where the outcome was still pending it equates to 82% of all outcomes of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy resulting in the loss of the child. This equates to an average of around 90% between the 82% and 97% figures.

CDC manipulated study data to show the Covid-19 Vaccines are safe for Pregnant Women when in reality 4 in 5 suffered a miscarriage

In July 2021, The Exposé exclusively revealed how data had been manipulated by scientists carrying out a real-world study for the CDC to show that Covid-19 vaccines were safe for use during pregnancy.

The authors claimed that the number of people to suffer a spontaneous abortion (miscarriage) during the study was 104 out of 827 completed pregnancies, equating the risk of miscarriage to 12.6%; 7 – 12% lower than the risk of miscarriage in the general population.

However, our analysis proved that these numbers were extremely misleading due to the fact that of the 827 completed pregnancies, 700 / 86% of the women had received a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy, meaning it was impossible for them to suffer a miscarriage due to the fact they can only occur prior to week 20 of pregnancy.

This meant that just 127 women received either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during the first/second trimester, with 104 of the woman sadly losing their baby.

Therefore the rate of incidence of miscarriage was 82%, not 12.6% as presented in the findings of the study, and the authors of the study have since admitted that they made a mistake, issuing a correction six months too late because the study was used to justify Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women and new mothers around the world.

Sadly, it’s not just women who have to worry about fertility if they have had a dose of the Covid-19 injection.

Study finds Covid-19 Vaccination can have an adverse effect on Male Fertility

A recent Israeli study in the journal Andrology found that there was a reduction in sperm count equating to an average of 22% among samples from donors three months after participants had received a second dose of the experimental Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection.

The following table taken from the study displays the results –

The above chart shows that “total motile count” – the number of sperm in the ejaculated semen – plunged 22%, three to five months after the second shot (T2) and barely recovered during the final count (T3) when it was still 19 per cent below the pre-shot level.

Unfortunately, no observations were carried out after this period so we have no idea if things improve or worsen.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, director of male reproductive medicine and surgery at the University of Miami’s health system, said the study adds extremely “interesting” information to the field of ongoing research into the effects of this experimental injection.

Dr Ramasamy said it “would be among the first to demonstrate that COVID-19 vaccines could lead to a decrease in sperm parameters”.

Unfortunately, official figures reveal over 500 million men may have been given an mRNA Covid-19 injection.

Covid-19 Vaccination increases the risk of suffering Miscarriage by at least 1,517%

According to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC)) Vaccine Adverse Event Database (VAERS), as of April 2022, a total of 4,113 foetal deaths had been reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections, 3,209 of which were reported against the Pfizer injection.

The CDC has admitted that just 1 to 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported to VAERS therefore the true figure could be many times worse. But to put these numbers into perspective, there were only 2,239 reported foetal deaths to VAERS in the 30 years prior to the emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 injections in December of 2020. (Source)

And a further study which can be viewed here found that the risk of suffering a miscarriage following Covid-19 vaccination is 1,517% higher than the risk of suffering a miscarriage following flu vaccination.

The true risk could however actually be much higher because pregnant women are a target group for Flu vaccination, whereas they are only a small demographic in terms of Covid-19 vaccination so far.

Conclusion

You have been lied to, and the consequences of those lies are both devastating and horrifying.

Official Government reports prove that Covid-19 vaccination is not only ineffective but also deeply damaging. It destroys the immune system at a frightening rate and vastly increases the risk of death and the risk of suffering cancer.

This is why the vaccinated are much more likely to be infected with the alleged Covid-19 virus than the unvaccinated.

And it is why hundreds of thousands of people are dying on a weekly basis all over the world, with 2022 being a record-breaking year for deaths.

But it’s not just people suffering or dying that the world needs to worry about. Because confidential Pfizer documents and real-world data confirm Covid-19 vaccination has an adverse effect on fertility in both men and women.

Couple that with the proven increased risk of losing a child during pregnancy, the increased rate of stillbirths, and the critical increase in newborn deaths, then it’s not beyond the realms of possibility to conclude that Covid-19 vaccination is currently causing mass depopulation at an alarming rate.

