Anthony Fauci promotes the use of ventilators to treat covid; despite admitting more than a year ago they do more harm than good

A little more than a week ago, during a session to discuss pandemic lessons learned, Anthony Fauci was asked if there was another pandemic of disease X: Would the shutting down of schools and businesses would be part of the response to it? His response is astounding. It proves he has learnt nothing and that the saying “once a liar, always a liar” holds some truth.

On 15 August, Fauci responded to the question put to him by Dr. Teena Chopra, Wayne State University’s Dean of Coaching and Professional Development:

“Lockdowns have to have an end game. You have a reason to lockdown, for example, in New York City, when Elmhurst Hospital was overrun and they were having cooler trucks outside, because they had no places to put the bodies, you had to have something to immediately shut down the tsunami of infection. That lockdown was absolutely justified.

“Lockdown has a purpose. One of the purposes, if you do not have a vaccine, it is to get more ventilators, get the hospitals better prepared, get more people involved in the healthcare sector to do it until you decompress the pressure on the hospitals, then you can open up.

“If you have a vaccine available, you might want to lockdown temporarily so you can get everybody vaccinated.

“So, lockdowns with a purpose work. It saves lives.”

Wayne State University: Pandemic Lessons and Role of Faculty in Pandemic Preparedness with Dr. Anthony Fauci, 15 August 2023 (41 mins)

Were Hospitals Overwhelmed?

According to Wikipedia, starting on 16 March 2020, New York City schools were closed. A few days later, on 20 March, the New York State governor’s office issued an executive order for “non-essential” businesses to close. The city’s public transportation system remained open, but service was substantially reduced.

Wikipedia goes on to state that by April, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers were out of work, with lost tax revenues estimated to run into the billions of dollars. Low-income jobs in the retail, transportation, and restaurant sectors were especially affected. Over the course of the year, average residential and commercial rents both declined more than 10% in Manhattan, and vacancies surged. Was the shutdown of schools and businesses justified?

In a deep dive into the data of the covid event in New York City, Dr. Jessica Hockett demonstrated that Elmhurst Hospital was not overrun. Below is a graph prepared by Dr. Hockett from data for the beds occupied in Elmhurst Hospital which was purported to be at the epicentre of the covid outbreak.

After the first case of covid in New York City was announced on 1 March 2020, Dr. Hockett said, hospital emergency department visits plummeted. After the shutdowns were announced, there was an indication that people were going to the emergency rooms for minor ailments, for example, a cough. “But overall, the volume of people going to the emergency departments and the intake of the hospitals was down. This was true nationwide as well, although not quite as dramatic a plummet … [such] as in New York City,” she said.

After reviewing all the available evidence relating to the New York City covid event in the spring of 2020, Dr. Hockett does not believe that there was a sudden spread of a novel respiratory pathogen that killed 27,000 people in NYC within 11 weeks.

Contrary to Fauci’s claims that the New York City excess mortality was due to a deadly pathogen spreading within the population, Dr. Hockett concludes that the deaths were due to the measures taken in response to the anticipation of a pathogen spreading. Measures which included what Fauci calls “lockdowns.”

Did Ventilators Save Lives?

Within weeks of the pandemic outbreak, it had become apparent that the standard practice of putting covid patients on mechanical ventilation was a death sentence; 76.4% of covid patients, aged 18 to 65, in New York City who were placed on ventilators died. Among patients over age 65 who were vented, the mortality rate was 97.2%, Dr. Joseph Mercola wrote.

In 2022, Michael Senger estimated that as many as 30,000 Americans were killed by ventilators and other forms of medical iatrogenesis in April 2020. In May, he confirmed his estimation that tens of thousands of Americans had died after being placed on mechanical ventilators in the spring of 2020, primarily in the area around New York, and explained the history of the lethal plan to use mechanical ventilation as a “treatment” for covid patients.

Early data from China had suggested that ventilators would need to be used widely in the treatment of covid patients, and this led to a major rush to procure ventilators on the part of politicians and hospital systems all over the world.

“Some hospitals in New York began engaging in ‘split-ventilation’ – putting patients on ventilators two-at-a-time … “Split-ventilation” made intubation even more dangerous than it already was,” he wrote.

However, it soon became clear that ventilators were being vastly overused, and the medical community gradually ceased this practice of mass intubation. In interviews with major media outlets, several practitioners later disclosed that patients had often been put on ventilators not for their own benefit, but in order to stop the virus from spreading. The Great Covid Ventilator Death Cover-up, Michael P Senger, 25 May 2023

In April 2020, a study published in JAMA found a 97.2% mortality rate among those over age 65 who’d been put on mechanical ventilators. “To put this in perspective, patients over age 65 were more than 26 times as likely to survive if they were not placed on mechanical ventilators,” Senger wrote. “The available evidence has always overwhelmingly indicated that ventilators killed many patients in spring 2020.”

In February 2020 when Dr. Mike Yeadon first heard politicians calling for the need for tens of thousands of ventilators to treat covid victims, he was truly shocked. “In no universe can there be a need of that scale,” he said. Dr. Yeadon is a scientist, not a doctor, but even he knows the dangers of using mechanical ventilation.

The use of ventilators is “almost universally lethal in certain groups, like the frail elderly,” he explained.

I knew that low-tech ventilators like this CANNOT be used to maintain a patient. You will kill all of them, even a fit young person so treated, placed on a primitive ventilator for long enough, will die. Even sophisticated ventilators, life support systems, are inherently dangerous. The skilful intensivist knows how to minimise ventilator-induced injuries and also to reduce the risk of ventilator-acquired infectious pneumonia. Dr. Michael Yeadon: Why Mechanical Ventilation During the COVID “Pandemic” Was Almost Always Inappropriate, Lioness of Judah, 27 March 2023

In February 2021, Dr. John Ioannidis said in a podcast with Vinay Prasad: “A lot of lives” were lost in spring 2020 in part because of doctors “not knowing how to use mechanical ventilation, just going crazy and intubating people who did not have to be intubated.”

In October 2021 at the Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference on ‘Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism’, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave a speech where he stated that remdesivir and ventilator hospital protocols were known to kill patients:

“You want to treat [covid patients] at home. Give them the things that we know kill viral replication: zinc and anything that enhances zinc. Like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and a hundred other remedies that we now know dramatically reduce the spread of this disease.

“And what was our protocol? Our protocol was to do none of that. No treatment until you go to the hospital. Then your treatment are two things that are bound to kill you: ventilators and remdesivir.”

.@RobertKennedyJr: "Tony Fauci Knew That Remdesivir Would Kill You"



"How does it kill you?" he asked. "Kidney failure, heart failure, and all-organ collapse."



"All the doctors said. You heard it again and again. 'We've never seen a virus that attacks the kidneys.' Because it… pic.twitter.com/jqcN1cHY3k — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 23, 2023

How is it that people know ventilation kills people and Fauci does not know? The answer is Fauci does know but changes his narrative to suit the agenda.

In May 2022 Fauci was speaking at an event held by The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, the American Philosophical Society and Penn Medicine. The event was titled ‘Covid-19: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges’. He was asked: “What treatment mistakes were made early on and what have been the major changes in treating hospitalised patients now?”

Fauci responded: “Well I wouldn’t call anything a mistake. It was learning.” He continued:

“We very very readily would put people on mechanical ventilation when we found out through clinical experience it might have been better just to make sure we position them properly in the prone or supine position and not necessarily intubate somebody so readily, which might have actually caused more harm than good. As we got more experience as we got better.”

College of Physicians of Philadelphia: Rhoads Medal Lecture | Dr. Anthony Fauci on Covid-19: Lessons Learned and Remaining Challenges, 11 May 2022 (61 mins)

