A 1957 book by Ayn Rand describes the plan to declare war on “fossil fuels”

In 1978, John Todd spoke about plans laid out in a 1957 book by Ayn Rand, a mistress of Phillip Rothschild, about the Illuminati raising oil prices and then later destroying the oil fields and completely shutting down the coal industry.

This is one of the aims of the climate change cult. Is it merely a coincidence?

The Plan to Control Oil Prices and Eliminate “Fossil Fuels”

John Todd, also known by various aliases including John Todd Collins, Lance Collins and Christopher Kollyns, said he was a high-ranking member of a secret satanic conspiracy involving the Illuminati and witchcraft. He asserted he was born into a family of witches and was groomed from childhood to become a Grand Druid high priest within the Illuminati, a secret group he claimed was plotting a global takeover.

He served as a high priest in the “Council of Thirteen,” a group he said was subordinate to the Rothschild family, whom he alleged were demonic entities. Todd said his family lineage, the Collins bloodline, had been involved in witchcraft for generations.

In February 1979, Christianity Today said: “Todd, 29, [ ] has announced that he is through. He told friends in the Los Angeles area last month that he had been shot at frequently and that his house was firebombed. Therefore, he said, he will take no more speaking engagements; he, his wife, and three children will head for a secret retreat location.”

Many believe Todd was genuine, while others do not. But what can’t be denied is how closely Todd’s revelations about the plan to dominate the world seem to describe world events. It may be decades later than Todd predicted, but it cannot be a coincidence.

For example, in 1978, Todd gave a speech at the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church when he said that the Illuminati manipulated global events by controlling oil prices, destroying industries and using popular culture, such as rock music, to spread satanic influence.

MANY BANKS and FAMOUS CORPORATIONS ARE OWNED OR CONTROLLED BY THE ILLUMINATI. We tell Christians across the US that housewives and husbands cannot shop any day or any week without buying from a company that the Illuminati owns; it is impossible. PHILLIP ROTHSCHILD ORDERED ONE OF HIS MISTRESSES TO WRITE AN 1100-PAGE BOOK that would describe to all witches how they would take control of the World through the Illuminati: It’s called Atlas Shrugged (By Ayn Rand). One Table of Contents of the things in it is happening on the front pages of the newspapers across the United States right now. In fact, she spent a third of the book describing how they would raise the oil prices and then later destroy the oil fields and then they would also completely shut down the coal. IT ALSO DESCRIBED HOW THEY WOULD BLOW UP GRAIN MILLS, how they would derail trains. Their sole purpose is to bankrupt their own companies and destroy their own companies until they destroyed the currency of the whole World, and still be so financially strong they would withstand it. [Emphasis added] Talk by John Todd to the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church, Autumn 1978, as published by James Japan , archived HERE .

Further resources related to John Todd:

Controlling Oil Prices

In his speech, John Todd mentioned Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged, which was published in 1957.

In 1973, five years before Todd spoke at the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church, there was an oil crisis, which was caused by an embargo by Arab oil-producing nations in response to US support for Israel during the Yom Kippur War.

There had been a decades-long struggle between the governments of oil-producing nations and the large US oil conglomerates for control over the global oil market. Until the 1970s, OPEC, formed in 1960, had kept a relatively low profile, mainly negotiating with international oil companies for better terms for its member countries. OPEC saw the Yom Kippur War as a way to make its geopolitical power known and to strike a blow at the US oil giants.

Also in 1973, the world economy was in recession and the Bretton Woods international monetary system was formally ended. The Bretton Woods international monetary system was established in July 1944 at the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

Bretton Woods established a system of fixed currency exchange rates using gold as the universal standard. Backing currency by the gold standard started to become a serious problem throughout the late 1960s. There were several attempts by representatives, financial leaders and governmental bodies to revive the system and keep the currency exchange rate fixed. However, by 1973, nearly all major currencies had begun to float relatively toward one another, and the entire system eventually collapsed, leading to the era of floating exchange rates, where currency values are determined by market forces.

In June 1974, a pivotal agreement for the petrodollar system was signed. This agreement established that Saudi Arabia would price its oil exports exclusively in US dollars in exchange for US military support and cooperation.

“When it comes to economic development, the most influential commodity on earth is oil. Oil is viewed as the lifeblood of economic growth, with its availability being a key driver of a nation’s prosperity. Advanced geopolitics, robust energies commerce and military conflict are commonly found in oil-rich regions. Through the petrodollar, the USD facilitates the trade of crude oil to the world,” FXCM explained in 2018.

Destroying Oil Fields and Shutting Down Coal

Unless someone has been living under a rock for the last decade or so, we all recognise that there has been a cult-like obsession with reducing “fossil fuel” consumption under the guise of a climate crisis. In climate alarmists’ ideology, because of carbon dioxide emissions, the consumption of oil, natural gas and coal needs to be reduced, if not eliminated.

We place “fossil fuels” in quotation marks as these fuels are not formed from fossils. The more correct terminology for them is hydrocarbon fuels. Read more HERE, HERE and HERE.

The war on “fossil fuels” emanating from the United Nations goes something like this: Reducing reliance on “fossil fuels” is essential to mitigating climate change and air pollution, with global efforts focusing on phasing out “fossil fuel” use and production to meet the UN’s climate goals.

The world must decrease “fossil fuel” production by approximately 6% per year from 2020 to 2030 to align with the UN’s 1.5°C warming limit. To achieve net zero emissions by mid-century, “fossil fuel” demand and supply must be rapidly reduced: coal use should decline by 15-30% by 2030, gas by 15-20% and oil by 5-15%. A near-total phase-out of coal production and use by 2040 and a 75% reduction in oil and gas production and use by 2050 from 2020 levels are recommended as minimum targets.

As we have written many times in the past, the UN’s false narrative has nothing to do with “climate change” and everything to do with money and control. Is it just a coincidence that in 1978, Todd warned that “they would raise the oil prices and then later destroy the oil fields and then they would also completely shut down the coal.” Is it just a coincidence that this was described in a book published in 1957?

Ayn Rand’s Objectivism is Satanism

Is there any evidence to support Todd’s accusation that the plan is demonic, or inspired by satan? Yes, there is.

‘Atlas Shrugged’ is a novel by the Russian-born American author Ayn Rand and is considered her masterpiece and the culmination of her philosophical system, Objectivism.

It is her longest novel and the final one published during her lifetime. Rand described the novel’s theme as the role of man’s mind in existence, asserting that reason is the only absolute and that the anti-mind is the anti-life. The book integrates elements of philosophical fiction, science fiction, mystery and romance, presenting a sweeping narrative of her philosophy, which she described as:

metaphysics (objective reality), epistemology (reason), ethics (self-interest), and politics (capitalism).

“If you want this translated into simple language, it would read: 1. ‘Nature, to be commanded, must be obeyed’ or ‘Wishing won’t make it so’. 2. ‘You can’t eat your cake and have it, too’. 3. ‘Man is an end in himself’. 4. ‘Give me liberty or give me death’,” she said.

Rand’s Objectivism was also popularised through another of her novels, ‘The Fountainhead’. We cannot completely ignore possible links to the occult in Rand’s choice of the book’s title.

The 1947 edition of The Fountainhead begins: “An excitingly dramatic novel, this book is based on a challenging belief in the importance of selfishness, on the provocative idea that man’s ego is the fountainhead of human progress.”

In occultism, the “fountain source” and the “fountainhead” refer to the same concept as presented by Theosophist Gottfried de Purucker. The “fountain source” refers to the primordial source of wisdom and truth, described as the Brotherhood of adepts or the spiritual heart of the world, from which all spiritual and philosophical teachings flow. In occult beliefs, the “fountainhead” continuously sends forth inspiration and enlightenment.

Related: Audio recordings of Lucis Trust meeting capture key figures discussing “The Reappearance of Christ”

Rand’s description and occultism’s description of the “fountainhead” sound remarkably similar, but that’s not all. There’s Rand’s philosophy, Objectivism, which underpins her works and also has links to the occult.

EBSCO summarises Rand’s philosophy this way: “Rand’s ideas are underpinned by three axioms: existence, consciousness and identity, asserting that existence is an absolute and must be acknowledged for rational thought and action. She argued against altruism, positing that living for others contradicts the principles of self-interest inherent in Objectivism. While Objectivism has faced scepticism in academic circles, it has significantly influenced libertarian and conservative movements in the United States, particularly regarding notions of limited government and personal freedom.”

You will note that Rand’s Objectivism denies the existence of God; however, not all is as it seems.

In 2014, the Acton Institute published an article describing the influences on Anton LaVey, who authored ‘The Satanic Bible’:

LaVey wasn’t shy about admitting his debt to his inspiration. “I give people Ayn Rand with trappings,” he once told the Washington Post. On another occasion, he acknowledged that his brand of satanism was “just Ayn Rand’s philosophy with ceremony and ritual added.” Indeed, the influence is so apparent that LaVey has been accused of plagiarising part of his “Nine Satanic Statements” from the John Galt speech in Rand’s Atlas Shrugged. I am not attacking Rand for the overlap of her views with LaVey’s; I am saying that, at their core, they are the same philosophy. LaVey was able to recognise what many conservatives fail to see: Rand’s doctrines are satanic. To be a follower of both Rand and Christ is not possible. The original Objectivist was a type of self-professed anti-Christ who hated Christianity and the self-sacrificial love of its founder. She recognised that those Christians who claimed to share her views didn’t seem to understand what she was saying. Many conservatives admire Rand because she was anti-collectivist. But that is like admiring Stalin because he opposed Nazism. Stalin was against the Nazis because he wanted to make the world safe for Communism. Likewise, Rand stands against collectivism because she wants the freedom to abolish Judeo-Christian morality. Conservative Christians who embrace her as the “enemy of my enemy” seem to forget that she considered us the enemy. The Fountainhead of Satanism , Acton Institute, 16 April 2014

The statement that Objectivism and satanism “are the same philosophy” is not an exaggeration. The Church of Satan admits the same: “Satanism has far more in common with Objectivism than with any other religion or philosophy. Objectivists endorse reason, selfishness, greed and atheism. Objectivism sees Christianity, Islam and Judaism as anti-human and evil.”

“Objectivism is purely atheistic with a complete rejection of the value of a god in their metaphysics. The Satanic view of this is in pure agreement except in two areas. The Satanist holds that the meaning of god is useful when one holds it to mean the most important person in an individual’s universe and chooses that person to be himself. The Satanist also ascribes magical god-like qualities to himself when indulging in the alternate view of reality enjoyed in ritual,” the Church of Satan says.

How do we differentiate between the spirit of the anti-Christ and the spirit of God? It is by their fruit that we will recognise them. This fruit includes the selfish ambitions clearly displayed by Objectivism and satanism. The Bible says (emphasis added):

“Now the works of the flesh are evident, which are: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like; of which I tell you beforehand, just as I also told you in time past, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” Galatians 5:19-23

Featured image taken from ‘Pros and cons of fossil fuels & why can fossil fuels be good?’, MET Group Countries, 6 July 2020

