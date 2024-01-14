Installed UK Prime Minister commits additional £2.5 billion to Ukraine

We need to do more for Ukraine, Installed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday as he announced the UK’s largest single package of defence aid to Ukraine “since the war began.”
In total, the UK has handed Ukraine £12 billion. It’s time the British public who are footing the bill began asking where all this money is going and what it’s being used for.
In May 2023, BlackRock launched a Ukraine Development Fund (“UDF”) together with the Ukrainian government to attract public and private capital to reconstruct Ukraine. That same week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Laurence D. Fink, the head of BlackRock, the world’s largest manager of assets, to discuss how to attract investment in the country’s war-ravaged economy.
While those who seek to gain from BlackRock’s initiative may hail the launch as a positive development for Ukraine’s economy, a multitude – the taxpayers of the countries that are footing the bill – will not see it as a positive development for economies of their own countries.
As reported by BNE IntelliNews, raising that much money will be hard, as Ukraine’s industry has been largely destroyed and investors are unlikely to come as long as the threat of renewed Russian aggression remains.
According to the head of the BlackRock consulting group, Charles Hatami, the reconstruction effort will create significant opportunities for investors to participate in the recovery of the Ukrainian economy. However, he added that only with the close co-operation of public and private capital will it be possible to obtain the necessary financing.
The UDF is not the only funding that is going to the Ukrainian government. The World Bank set up the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (“URTF”) in December 2022.
“Ukraine needs about $3-4 billion a month in 2023 to continue running essential government services, including core public services in health, education and social protection,” the World Bank claimed. “Urgent investment is needed to repair destroyed energy infrastructure, roads, bridges, housing, schools and clinics.”
In December, the World Bank announced additional financial support of $1.3 billion to help sustain critical government services at national and regional levels in Ukraine.
“This round of financing for the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (“PEACE”) project will continue to provide support for the payment of pensions for the elderly, grants to internally displaced persons, and wages for teachers, first responders and emergency services staff,” the World Bank claimed.
The World Bank estimated in March 2023 that Ukraine would have to invest $411 billion over the next ten years to recover and rebuild from the war, with just the bill for removing rubble running to $5 billion alone. $411 billion is 2.6 times greater than Ukraine’s entire gross domestic product (“GDP”) for 2022. The report calculated $135bn in direct damage to buildings and infrastructure, not counting the broader economic fallout from the more than year-long conflict.
Since February 2022, the World Bank Group has mobilised over $38 billion in financial support to Ukraine, of which nearly $33 billion has been disbursed as of 12 January 2024. “Over 90% of this financing was provided by development partners,” the World Bank said. Several funds have been created to channel aid to Ukraine. Without delving into whether the UK is contributing through other funds, the UK has given the World Bank $2 billion. You can see a breakdown of the contributors to the World Bank fund HERE.
On Friday during a surprise visit to Kyiv, Installed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced to the world that the UK needs to give Ukraine more “aid.”
“We need to do more,” said Sunak as he announced the single biggest package of defence aid to Ukraine since the war began of £2.5 billion over the next 12 months under the pretext of war.
“In total, since the war began, the UK will have provided almost £12 billion of aid to Ukraine,” he said.
Ukraine and Russia are seeking to replenish their arsenals this year, military analysts say, in anticipation of possible major ground offensives in 2025, EuroNews wrote. Britain is the second-biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine after the US.
Does the UK public, who are paying for this through their taxes collected by the government, truly know where all this “aid” is going?
